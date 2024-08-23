England men and women to play India and West Indies at home in 2025 – full schedule | Cricket News





England's men and women will play India and West Indies at home in 2025 as part of a fantastic summer of cricket. Ben Stokes' Test team will play a five-Test series against India from June 20 to August 4, while Heather Knight's women's team will take on the same nation in five T20 internationals and three One-Day internationals from June 28 to July 22. Prior to that, the England men's team will host the West Indies for six matches in late May and early June, while the women's team will take on the Caribbean side. Image:

England's men's team will begin their summer with a one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge from 22-25 May, marking the African team's first tour of the UK since 2003. The men's home series concludes with a six-match series against South Africa in September, followed by a three-match limited-overs tour to Ireland later that month. It has also been announced that England will play India in the first women's Test match at Lord's in 2026. According to Richard Gould, CEO of the England and Wales Cricket Board, this will be “a truly special and significant event.” Gould added of the summer of 2025: “Holding men's and women's series side by side has been popular with fans and has supported the continued growth of the women's game, with both last year's Ashes series and the Pakistan series earlier this year proving successful. Image:

“I am delighted that we will be doing the same for the West Indies and India series next year. Cricket fans are in for a real treat and I hope they will turn out in large numbers to support both the men's and women's teams. “It is a historic moment to welcome Zimbabwe back for a men's Test match, more than 20 years after their last visit. “Test cricket is so loved in this country and we know we have an important role to play in supporting emerging Test cricket nations so that the sport can continue to flourish for a long time to come.” Full Home International Matches 2025 Men's Test against Zimbabwe May 22-25 @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham – 11:00 BST Women's white-ball series against West Indies 1st Vitality IT20: May 21 @ The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury 6:30 PM BST

2nd Vitality IT20: May 23 @ The 1st Central County Ground, Hove 6:35 PM BST

3rd Vitality IT20: May 26 @ The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford 2:30 PM BST

1st Metro Bank ODI: May 30 @ The County Ground, Derby 1pm BST

2nd Metro Bank ODI: June 4 @ Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester 1:00 PM BST

3rd Metro Bank ODI: June 7 @ Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton 11:00 BST Men's White Ball Series v West Indies 1st Metro Bank ODI: May 29 @ Edgbaston, Birmingham 1:00pm BST

2nd Metro Bank ODI: June 1 @ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 11:00 BST

3rd Metro Bank ODI: June 3 @ The Kia Oval, London 1:00pm BST

1st Vitality IT20: June 6 @ Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street 6:30 PM BST

2nd Vitality IT20: June 8 @ Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol 2:30 PM BST

3rd Vitality IT20: June 10 @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton 6:30 PM BST Men's Test Series vs India 1st Rothesay Test: June 20 – 24 @ Headingley, Leeds

2nd Rothesay Test: July 2 – 6 @ Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Rothesay Test: 10th – 14th July @ Lord's, London

4th Rothesay Test: July 23 – 27 @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Rothesay Test: 31st July – 4th August @ The Kia Oval, London Women White Ball Series vs India Women 1st Vitality IT20: June 28 @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham 2:30 PM BST

2nd Vitality IT20: July 1 @ Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 6:30 PM BST

3rd Vitality IT20: July 4 @ The Kia Oval, London 6:35 PM BST

4th Vitality IT20: July 9 @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 6:30 PM BST

5th Vitality IT20: July 12 @ Edgbaston, Birmingham 6:35 PM BST

1st Metro Bank ODI: July 16 @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton 1:00 PM BST

2nd Metro Bank ODI: July 19 @ Lord's, London 11am BST

3rd Metro Bank ODI: July 22 @ Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street 1:00 PM BST Men's White Ball Series vs South Africa 1st Metro Bank ODI: September 2 @ Headingley, Leeds 1:00pm BST

2nd Metro Bank ODI: September 4 @ Lord's, London 1:00 PM BST

3rd Metro Bank ODI: September 7 @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton 11:00 BST

1st Vitality IT20: September 10 @ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 6:30 PM BST

2nd Vitality IT20: September 12 @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 6:30 PM BST

3rd Vitality IT20: September 14 @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham 2:30 PM BST Men's White Ball Series in Ireland September 17 @ Location TBA 10:45 BST

September 19 @ Location TBA 10:45 BST

September 21 @ Location TBA 10:45 BST

