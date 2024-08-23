Sports
England men and women to play India and West Indies at home in 2025 – full schedule | Cricket News
England's men and women will play India and West Indies at home in 2025 as part of a fantastic summer of cricket.
Ben Stokes' Test team will play a five-Test series against India from June 20 to August 4, while Heather Knight's women's team will take on the same nation in five T20 internationals and three One-Day internationals from June 28 to July 22.
Prior to that, the England men's team will host the West Indies for six matches in late May and early June, while the women's team will take on the Caribbean side.
England's men's team will begin their summer with a one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge from 22-25 May, marking the African team's first tour of the UK since 2003.
The men's home series concludes with a six-match series against South Africa in September, followed by a three-match limited-overs tour to Ireland later that month.
It has also been announced that England will play India in the first women's Test match at Lord's in 2026. According to Richard Gould, CEO of the England and Wales Cricket Board, this will be “a truly special and significant event.”
Gould added of the summer of 2025: “Holding men's and women's series side by side has been popular with fans and has supported the continued growth of the women's game, with both last year's Ashes series and the Pakistan series earlier this year proving successful.
“I am delighted that we will be doing the same for the West Indies and India series next year. Cricket fans are in for a real treat and I hope they will turn out in large numbers to support both the men's and women's teams.
“It is a historic moment to welcome Zimbabwe back for a men's Test match, more than 20 years after their last visit.
“Test cricket is so loved in this country and we know we have an important role to play in supporting emerging Test cricket nations so that the sport can continue to flourish for a long time to come.”
Full Home International Matches 2025
Men's Test against Zimbabwe
May 22-25 @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham – 11:00 BST
Women's white-ball series against West Indies
1st Vitality IT20: May 21 @ The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury 6:30 PM BST
2nd Vitality IT20: May 23 @ The 1st Central County Ground, Hove 6:35 PM BST
3rd Vitality IT20: May 26 @ The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford 2:30 PM BST
1st Metro Bank ODI: May 30 @ The County Ground, Derby 1pm BST
2nd Metro Bank ODI: June 4 @ Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester 1:00 PM BST
3rd Metro Bank ODI: June 7 @ Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton 11:00 BST
Men's White Ball Series v West Indies
1st Metro Bank ODI: May 29 @ Edgbaston, Birmingham 1:00pm BST
2nd Metro Bank ODI: June 1 @ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 11:00 BST
3rd Metro Bank ODI: June 3 @ The Kia Oval, London 1:00pm BST
1st Vitality IT20: June 6 @ Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street 6:30 PM BST
2nd Vitality IT20: June 8 @ Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol 2:30 PM BST
3rd Vitality IT20: June 10 @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton 6:30 PM BST
Men's Test Series vs India
1st Rothesay Test: June 20 – 24 @ Headingley, Leeds
2nd Rothesay Test: July 2 – 6 @ Edgbaston, Birmingham
3rd Rothesay Test: 10th – 14th July @ Lord's, London
4th Rothesay Test: July 23 – 27 @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5th Rothesay Test: 31st July – 4th August @ The Kia Oval, London
Women White Ball Series vs India Women
1st Vitality IT20: June 28 @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham 2:30 PM BST
2nd Vitality IT20: July 1 @ Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 6:30 PM BST
3rd Vitality IT20: July 4 @ The Kia Oval, London 6:35 PM BST
4th Vitality IT20: July 9 @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 6:30 PM BST
5th Vitality IT20: July 12 @ Edgbaston, Birmingham 6:35 PM BST
1st Metro Bank ODI: July 16 @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton 1:00 PM BST
2nd Metro Bank ODI: July 19 @ Lord's, London 11am BST
3rd Metro Bank ODI: July 22 @ Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street 1:00 PM BST
Men's White Ball Series vs South Africa
1st Metro Bank ODI: September 2 @ Headingley, Leeds 1:00pm BST
2nd Metro Bank ODI: September 4 @ Lord's, London 1:00 PM BST
3rd Metro Bank ODI: September 7 @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton 11:00 BST
1st Vitality IT20: September 10 @ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 6:30 PM BST
2nd Vitality IT20: September 12 @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 6:30 PM BST
3rd Vitality IT20: September 14 @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham 2:30 PM BST
Men's White Ball Series in Ireland
September 17 @ Location TBA 10:45 BST
September 19 @ Location TBA 10:45 BST
September 21 @ Location TBA 10:45 BST
|
