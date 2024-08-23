Sports
Should tennis player Jannik Sinner be suspended for doping?
In a world where there are plenty of legitimate ways to give a player a competitive advantage, it's often the doping rules themselves that are the source of controversy, says Rory Smead, a Northeastern professor.
The tennis world is buzzing with controversy this week after the revealed that Jannik Sinner, the highest-ranked player in the men's division, tested positive for a banned substance twice this year but was not suspended.
After his victory at the Cincinnati Open, Sinner went to social media to say that the authorities found traces of castlesan anabolic steroid that can be found in some over-the-counter ointments and sprays in some countries, in one's blood after a period of accidental contamination.
After extensive research, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted the 23-year-old Italian's explanation and said he was not at fault. Therefore, the player was allowed to continue playing, although he had to hand over $325,000 in prize money and about 400 ranking points because of the positive tests.
An independent panel of experts confirmed the ITIA's findings, noting that trace amounts of the drug (less than a billionth of a gram) would not have had a relevant doping or performance-enhancing effect on the player.
Given the recent years of suspensions for doping in tennis, outrage over the situation was to be expected, especially as the investigation took place behind the scenes, without the public being aware of it.
A source of controversy
But in a world where there are plenty of legal methods that can give a player a competitive advantage, it is often the doping rules themselves that are the source of controversy, says Rory Smeadassociate professor of philosophy and Ronald L. and Linda A. Rossetti Professor of Humanities at Northeastern University, who teaches ethics and philosophy through sport.
From nutritional supplements, painkilling injections and carbohydrate-rich foods to medical procedures or simply watching an opponent train, Smead lists a variety of legitimate ways players can gain an edge in sports competitions.
According to Smead, some studies show that even caffeine has a moderate performance-enhancing effect at certain small levels.
Smead says that the doping discourse touches on questions of moral philosophy. If doping were not against the rules, would it be morally wrong in the first place? Should doping rules be seen as an extension of the sport itself, as the rules insideinstead of aboutthe game?
When you really start to tackle these things, it raises a lot of questions that don't have a clear answer, Smead says.
Certain performance-enhancing drugs, such as anabolic steroids, can give athletes an edge because they can help build muscle and increase strength, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Other anabolic agents, such as human growth hormone, do not necessarily lead to improved performance. Both steroids and human growth hormones contribute serious health risks and are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Double standards
News of Sinners' positive doping tests has divided players and commentators over the way anti-doping authorities handle cases involving high-profile athletes compared to lesser-known athletes.
Ridiculous whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance and you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream. Yeah, nice, wrote Nick Kyrgriosa 2022 Wimbledon finalist.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency rules state that a player who tests positive for a banned substance is subject to a mandatory provisional suspension. The rules allow athletes to appeal the findings, but a suspension is usually triggered anyway, or at least it was the case for a handful of other male and female tennis players.
I can't imagine what every other player who has been banned for contaminants is feeling right now. wrote tennis pro Denis Shapovalov. Different rules for different players.
Negative stigma attached to players
The negative stigma attached to players suspected of doping may prompt anti-doping agencies to treat cases involving celebrity athletes with greater care, Smead says. Still, much about the process remains unknown.
The way that many of these professional organizations deal with these incidents is that they have these discussions behind closed doors, Smead says. We don't really know that much about how these decisions are made.
Smead says he understands where both Sinner's critics and proponents are coming from.
Athletes are in the spotlight and seen as role models whether they want it or not, Smead says. And part of athletics is about demonstrating excellence, and excellence isn’t just about your performance on the field, but the lifestyle you’ve adopted that got you there.
