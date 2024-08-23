Should tennis player Jannik Sinner be suspended for doping?

In a world where there are plenty of legitimate ways to give a player a competitive advantage, it's often the doping rules themselves that are the source of controversy, says Rory Smead, a Northeastern professor. Jannik Sinner of Italy hits a backhand during the final round of the Cincinnati Open on August 19, 2024. AP photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via AP

The tennis world is buzzing with controversy this week after the revealed that Jannik Sinner, the highest-ranked player in the men's division, tested positive for a banned substance twice this year but was not suspended.

After his victory at the Cincinnati Open, Sinner went to social media to say that the authorities found traces of castlesan anabolic steroid that can be found in some over-the-counter ointments and sprays in some countries, in one's blood after a period of accidental contamination.

After extensive research, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted the 23-year-old Italian's explanation and said he was not at fault. Therefore, the player was allowed to continue playing, although he had to hand over $325,000 in prize money and about 400 ranking points because of the positive tests.

An independent panel of experts confirmed the ITIA's findings, noting that trace amounts of the drug (less than a billionth of a gram) would not have had a relevant doping or performance-enhancing effect on the player.

Given the recent years of suspensions for doping in tennis, outrage over the situation was to be expected, especially as the investigation took place behind the scenes, without the public being aware of it.

A source of controversy

But in a world where there are plenty of legal methods that can give a player a competitive advantage, it is often the doping rules themselves that are the source of controversy, says Rory Smeadassociate professor of philosophy and Ronald L. and Linda A. Rossetti Professor of Humanities at Northeastern University, who teaches ethics and philosophy through sport.

From nutritional supplements, painkilling injections and carbohydrate-rich foods to medical procedures or simply watching an opponent train, Smead lists a variety of legitimate ways players can gain an edge in sports competitions.

According to Smead, some studies show that even caffeine has a moderate performance-enhancing effect at certain small levels.

Smead says that the doping discourse touches on questions of moral philosophy. If doping were not against the rules, would it be morally wrong in the first place? Should doping rules be seen as an extension of the sport itself, as the rules insideinstead of aboutthe game?

Rory Smead, associate professor of philosophy and Ronald L. and Linda A. Rossetti Professor of the Humanities at Northeastern University. Photo by Ruby Wallau/Northeastern University

When you really start to tackle these things, it raises a lot of questions that don't have a clear answer, Smead says.

Certain performance-enhancing drugs, such as anabolic steroids, can give athletes an edge because they can help build muscle and increase strength, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Other anabolic agents, such as human growth hormone, do not necessarily lead to improved performance. Both steroids and human growth hormones contribute serious health risks and are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.