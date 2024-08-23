Hockey-themed arcade and restaurant proposed for Main Street | News, Sports, Jobs





The North Elba-Lake Placid Review Board heard a proposal Wednesday for a new hockey-themed arcade and restaurant on Main Street. Local resident Kristeen Colby has applied for a permit to open the arcade on the lower level of 2663 Main St., where Mito Japanese Steakhouse is currently located. The arcade would serve hockey-related beverages, both alcoholic and nonalcoholic. Initially, they plan to sell food from the concession stand, such as chicken fingers, fries and popcorn, with the eventual goal of expanding to pizza shaped like hockey sticks, Colby said during Wednesday’s meeting. There would be two separate sections, one for adults and the other open to children. They plan to have hockey-related prizes and the games would be played on tokens. Colby said they wouldn’t need any major renovations and that they would mainly change the decor. She doesn’t know when they will be ready to open, but hopes to be open in early 2025. Colby, whose daughters both play hockey locally, said their friends and teammates are already excited to visit the arcade. “They can't wait to have a place where all the families can have a great time, hang out, eat and enjoy each other,” said Colby. The review board agreed to schedule a site visit. A notice will be sent to the property's neighbors. According to review board documents, the former tenants’ leases expire on Sept. 30. It’s unclear whether Mito Japanese Steakhouse will close or relocate. The owners could not be reached before the deadline. The review board also approved new boards for both Darrah Cooper Jewelers and Burnham Benefit Advisors on Wednesday. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

