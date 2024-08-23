Six institutions to join Empire 8 as affiliated members of Mens Tennis in 2024-25





Men's Tennis | 22-08-2024 14:00:00 The Empire 8 Conference is pleased to announce the addition of current North Atlantic Conference institutions SUNY Delhi, Lesley University, Norwich University, Thomas College, Vermont State University Johnson, and Vermont State University Lyndon as affiliate members in the men's sport of tennis, effective for the 2024-2025 academic year. This is an exciting partnership with the NAC men's tennis institutions, said the Executive Director of Empire 8 Chuck MitranoThe additions will provide quality competitive opportunities for all student-athletes and a pathway to the NCAA Tournament. SUNY Delhi, Lesley, Norwich, Thomas, VSU Johnson and VSU Lyndon give the Empire 8 11 members, keeping the conference’s automatic eligibility for the NCAA Mens Tennis Championships. The six NAC institutions join full-time E8 members Alfred University, Houghton University, Nazareth University and St. John Fisher University and fellow affiliate member SUNY Oswego, which will also join in 2024-25. The league will consist of two divisions (a six-team Eastern Division and a five-team Western Division), with each team playing the regular season in the same division beginning in the spring of 2025. The top three teams from each division will compete in the 2025 Empire 8 Mens Tennis Championship Tournament. The top team in each division will receive a bye into the opening round, while the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in each division will play each other to determine the final four participants. In 2025, the No. 1 seed from the West Division will host the semifinals and championship. The top team in the West will play the lowest-ranked team from the East Division in one semifinal on Friday, May 2, while the No. 1 seed from the East will play the lowest-ranked team from the West Division in a second semifinal. The two winners of the semifinals will meet for the 2025 Empire 8 Championship on Saturday, May 3. The Empire 8 Champion will receive an automatic spot in the 2025 NCAA Mens Tennis Championship, which begins on Friday, May 9. Looking ahead, the top favorite from the West Division will host in odd-numbered years (2025, 2027, 2029) and the top favorite from the East Division will host in even-numbered years (2026, 2028, 2030). Founded in 1998, the Empire 8 has grown to become one of the top NCAA Division III athletic conferences, both on the field and in the classroom. The conference includes current full-time members Alfred University, SUNY Brockport, Elmira College, SUNY Geneseo, Hartwick College, Houghton College, Keuka College, Nazareth University, SUNY Poly, Russell Sage College, St. John Fisher University and Utica University. ABOUT THE EMPIRE 8 CONFERENCE The members of the Empire 8 Conference are dedicated to the pursuit of academic excellence first and foremost and are considered an NCAA Division III conference of excellence. The membership has distinguished itself among its peers for its quality institutions, spirited and fair-minded competition, outstanding services, and highly ethical policies and practices. Its dedication to serving the educational needs of its student-athletes is the hallmark of the E8. For more information about the Empire 8, visit www.empire8.com and YouTube EMPIRE 8 SOCIAL MEDIA

