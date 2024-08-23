



US Open 2024: Men's and Women's Singles Draws The 2024 US Open remains the most exciting sporting event. The draws for the 2024 US Open men's and women's tournaments were announced today. LINK: Men's singles draw | Women's singles draw The US Open, taking place from August 19 to September 8, 2024, is the highlight of the summer season in New York City. Buy US Open tickets here. Djokovic and Gauff try to defend Recent Olympic gold medallist Novak Djokovic and American star Coco Gauff are the reigning champions for 2023. Djokovic continued his good run last year in New York by winning his 24th Major against Daniil Medvedev. The Serbian legend returns in 2024 with nothing left to prove. The 37-year-old has won every major tennis event and will be relaxed and ready for a deep run in Flushing Meadows. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz complete the top three favourites with Djokovic. Gauff, who was under par this year, will have her work cut out for her if she wants to defend her position. Gauff, who cleaned up last year’s summer events, returns to Ashe Stadium with a number of eager contenders. World number 1 Iga Swiatek and two-time Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka are also poised for more major successes. China's Qinwen Zheng, who recently won the gold medal at the Olympic Games, is also a player to watch over the next two weeks. Will Shelton and Anisamova shine in New York? Ben Shelton reached the semi-finals of the US Open last year and has a lot to prove in 2024. Although his results this year have not been top-notch, his personality fits in well with the New York crowd and we are ready for another performance in the second week. If you're looking for an outsider in the women's race, look no further than American Amanda Anisamova. Now that she has reached the final of the Canadian Open, the 22-year-old will show that her hard-hitting game is ideally suited to the tennis courts at Flushing Meadows. Will this be the year that the outsider takes the title? Never say never. Keep TennisConnected informed daily of the latest updates during the championships and stream every point live here.

