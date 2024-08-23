Bengaluru Smashers beat Chennai Lions, Puneri Paltan beat Ahmedabad SG Pipers





Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra suffer defeats in the opening matches of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024. Jeet Chandra stunned India’s top-ranked male paddler Sharath Kamal while Ayhika Mukherjee defeated world number 13 Bernadette Szocs in IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2024’s Day of Upsets. Jeet’s sensational performance against Sharath took his team PBG Bengaluru Smashers over the line against hosts Chennai Lions while Ayhika’s mammoth killing spree set the tone for Puneri Paltan Table Tennis’ victory over Ahmedabad SG Pipers. The franchise league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). New PBG Bengaluru Smashers captain Alvaro Robles began the tie with a men’s singles match against Frenchman Jules Rolland. Robles, who is ranked 30th in the world, opened with a win and held the pressure on a resurgent Rolland in the final game to win the match 2-1. Lily Zhang then defeated Poymantee Baisya by the same score to extend PBG Bengalurus’ lead to 4-2. Another home crowd favourite, Amalraj Anthony, was Zhang’s partner in an entertaining mixed doubles win over Sharath and Mori. Later, in the second women’s singles match, Manika Batra lost 2-1 to Sakura Mori. Manika took an early lead but conceded the next two games to her opponents, the second being decided in a nail-biting fashion by the Golden Point. Nevertheless, PBG Bengaluru Smashers won the tie 11-4. Read also: Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Full Schedule, Matches, Results, Format, Live Streaming Details In the previous match, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis defeated Ahmedabad SG Pipers 10-5, with Ayhika stealing the show with a huge upset over Szocs. Earlier, Ahmedabad SG Pipers’ Manush Shah opened with a win over two-time Olympian Joao Monteiro. Later, 17-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee announced herself with a brilliant performance against Frances Lilian Bardet. Despite defeats in the singles and mixed doubles, last year’s semi-finalists Puneri Paltan Table Tennis reigned victorious. Tomorrow’s ties will see Dabang Delhi TTC open their IndianOil UTT 2024 campaign against U Mumba TT. Later in the day, Athlead Goa Challengers are scheduled to take on Ahmedabad SG Pipers. The first ties will kick off at 5:00 PM while the second will begin after 7:30 PM. IndianOil UTT 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports18 Khel and streamed online on JioCinema (India) and Facebook Live (outside India). Tickets can be purchased online on BookMyShow and offline from Gate No. 1 of Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. Detailed scores PBG Bengaluru Smashers bt Chennai Lions 11-4: Alvaro Robles vs Jules Rolland 2-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-6); Lily Zhang vs Poymantee Baisya 2-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-3); Amalraj/Zhang bt Sharath/Mori 3-0 (11-10, 11-9, 11-8); Jeet Chandra vs Achanta Sharath Kamal 3-0 (11-6, 11-10, 11-9); Manika Batra lost to Sakura Mori (11-5, 5-11, 10-11) Puneri Paltan Table Tennis bt Ahmedabad SG Pipers 10-5: Joao Monteiro lost to Manush Shah 1-2 (11-5, 7-11, 6-11); Ayhika Mukherjee vs Bernadette Szocs 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6); Monteiro/Ayhika lost to Manush/Szocs 1-2 (11-7, 3-11, 7-11); Ankur Bhattacharjee vs Lilian Bardet 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-8); Natalia Bajor by Reeth Rishya (7-11, 11-8, 11-5). For more updates, follow Khel Now on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram; download the Khel Now Android app or iOS app and join our community on WhatsApp & Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khelnow.com/table-tennis/ultimate-table-tennis-2024-day-2-report-202408 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos