University of Minnesota Athletics





MINNEAPOLIS- Bryce Brodzinski signed his first professional contract on Thursday, as the former Minnesota men's hockey forward joins the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings. He signs a one-year deal for the 2024-25 season. signed his first professional contract on Thursday, as the former Minnesota men's hockey forward joins the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings. He signs a one-year deal for the 2024-25 season. The Golden Gophers' all-time leader in games played with 185 appearances, Brodzinski ranks 56th in career points with 119, while his 60 goals rank 37th in program history. During his time with the Maroon and Gold, he helped the team to a 63-19-5 record in games when he scored a point as the Gophers reached the NCAA Tournament four times, advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four twice, won two Big Ten Conference regular season championships and claimed a B1G Tournament title. The Blaine, Minn., native served as an alternate captain for Minnesota during his final campaign in Dinkytown and was one of nine players to appear in all 39 games in the 2023-24 season. He tied for the team’s leading scorer spot by finishing with a career-best 36 points on 14 goals and 22 assists, earning him a spot on the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention Team. His 24 points in 24 conference games ranked fourth among B1G scorers, thanks to a career-long, seven-game point streak from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8. Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, he signed with the Reign after becoming a free agent in August. Brodzinski's older brother, Jonny, played 156 games over four seasons with Ontario (2015-19) to begin his professional career.

