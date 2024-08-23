Everyone's a 'Winnr' at Kingshurst HAF Fun Day





Nearly 90 children enjoyed a range of activities, from jumping on giant bouncy castles to dancing, face painting to donkey rides, at a recent HAF day at the Kingshurst Pavilion. The Winnr Sport event, part of the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, was free to enter for children whose families receive free school meals, with paid places also available. John Lewis Solihull and Kingshurst Parish Council provided financial support for what turned out to be a fun-filled day, with every child receiving a free lunch. Solihull Council’s HAF programme runs throughout the school holidays, providing funded places for children through over 35 providers in 42 locations, including places relevant to children with special educational needs and disabilities. It’s also not too late to take advantage of family activities such as table tennis, badminton or swimming sessions, which are taking place at Tudor Grange Leisure Centre and North Solihull Sports Centre until Sunday 1st September. These include 2 family activities available to all families on selected days/times, via ‘Everyone Is Family’ – register here As well as funded family activities for HAF-eligible families and a free meal for parents and children. Councillor Karen Grinsell, Solihull Council's Cabinet Member for Children's Services, said: It was great to see such a wide age range of children taking part in such a variety of activities during the fun day in Kingshurst. Our HAF provider, Winnr Sports, delivered a truly memorable day and I would like to thank John Lewis Solihull and Kingshurst Parish Council for their financial support in ensuring that so many children were able to attend. There’s still time for all the family to have fun and be active this summer in Solihull, with activities available for just 2 per family at our two leisure centres, including table tennis, badminton and swimming. Activities are also free to enter for families receiving free school meals. I encourage families to take advantage of these great offers and find out more about the wide range of facilities and classes available throughout the year at Tudor Grange Leisure Centre and North Solihull Sports Centre when they visit. Sara Breen, Community Liaison Coordinator at John Lewis Solihull, said: At John Lewis Solihull we are committed to connecting with and giving back to the local community. It was a pleasure for us to support Winnr through our Community Matters programme, providing a fun day out for children and adults alike, creating lots of great memories. Funded family activities For Everyone Active sessions at Tudor Grange Leisure Centre and North Solihull Sports Centre, pre-registration is required if you have not registered previously. There are limited spaces per session, please book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. For families who are not eligible for the funded family activities, you can view prices and sessions by selecting your preferred centre https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/

