Pennsylvania High School Football Results





FROM THE YOUNGEST FLAG FOOTBALL PLAYERS TO HIGH SCHOOL PLAYERS TO PRO NFL PLAYERS, ATHLETES ARE BEGINNING TO WEAR THESE HELMET COVERS TO PREVENT CONCUSSION. THE NFL TOOK THE LEAD AND ALLOWED PLAYERS TO WEAR HELMET COVERS LIKE GUARDIAN CAPS TO REDUCE THE RISK OF CONCUSSION ON THE FOOTBALL FIELD. NOW, SOME YOUTH FLAG AND TACKLE TEAMS ARE DOING THEIR OWN, AS WELL AS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAMS. WE USE GUARDIAN CAPS JUST AS AN ADDED LEVEL OF PROTECTION FOR OUR KIDS. NO PRODUCT IS 100% FOOLPROOF OR CAN REALLY PREVENT AN INJURY, BUT IT JUST ADDS AN EXTRA LAYER OF PROTECTION WHICH WE REALLY WANT FOR OUR KIDS. ERIC CARDWELL IS THE SENIOR ATHLETIC TRAINER FOR ALLEGHENY HEALTH NETWORK AND NORTH HILLS HIGH SCHOOL. HE SAYS NORTH HILLS PLAYERS WEAR THE CAPS DURING PRACTICE. CARDWELL WORKS WITH ATHLETES TO PREVENT INJURIES AND RECOGNIZES CONCUSSION SYMPTOMS. IT AFFECTS THEM PHYSICALLY WHERE THEY ACTUALLY HAVE PHYSICAL SYMPTOMS, THAT SOMETHING IS WRONG. IT AFFECTS THEM EMOTIONALLY WHERE THEY JUST FEEL IN A CHANGED STATE. SOMETIMES THEY GET ANXIOUS, SOMETIMES THEY GET NERVOUS, OR SOMETIMES THEY GET DEPRESSED. AT THE GATEWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT, ATHLETIC DIRECTOR DON HALL SAYS THE HELMET COVERS ARE ALLOWED AT HIGH SCHOOL GAMES, BUT ARE NOT REQUIRED AT THIS TIME. HE HOPE ALL KIDS WILL BE ABLE TO HAVE THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE. THIS IS SOMEONE'S CHILD AND WE'RE GOING TO TAKE CARE OF THEM AS BEST AS WE CAN AND IF WE HAVE PROVEN SCIENCE AND PROVEN PRODUCTS THAT HELP PREVENT INJURIES, WE'RE INVOLVED IN GETTING THE BEST GEAR FOR OUR ATHLETES IN EVERY SPORT. HE WAS INFORMED THAT GUARDIAN CAPS AND SAFER PRO TECH HELMET COVERS ARE LEGAL GEAR UNDER THE RULES OF THE NATIONAL FEDERATION OF STATE HIGH SCHOOL ASSOCIATIONS. THAT MEANS THERE'S A POSSIBILITY YOU MIGHT SEE THE CAPS DURING THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS TOMORROW. HALL SAYS IF CAPS ARE REQUIRED, WPIAL and Pittsburgh City League High School Football Results Western Pennsylvania High School Football Scores Action Sports of Pittsburgh has teamed up with our partners at ScoreStream to bring you high school football game scores from across Western Pennsylvania. Scroll down for the full list or tap here if you're using the WTAE mobile app. If you think a game is missing from our list, email our digital team at [email protected]. (To view scores from a different day, use the forward and back arrows at the top of the scoreboard.) Watch game highlights from Operation Football on Action News 4 in Pittsburgh at 11 p.m.

