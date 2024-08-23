Sports
Red Wings 2006 2nd round pick Dick Axelsson makes comeback
Eighteen years after he a Detroit Red Wings hopeful, Dick Axelsson makes a comeback as a professional hockey player. The 37-year-old left winger plays this season with Djurgarden in the Allsvenskan, the second division of Sweden.
The veteran Swede ended a two-season retirement last season to play for Brodernas/Vasby in the Swedish third division and Allsvenskan qualifiers. He announced his retirement for the second time after the campaign. But Djurgarden, his club from 2007-09 and again from 2018-22, lured Axelsson back to the ice.
Djurgrden gives Dick Axelsson more time to prepare for his comeback. Robert Kimby on the plan.
And this is what the back pair and chains look like at the moment.#tweetpuck #difhockey https://t.co/DnvZ2kPVU2
— Mattias Ek (@hockeyeken) August 20, 2024
“I believe that a person deserves one or two chances to show what he or she is good at,” Djurgarden sporting director Niklas Wikegard said in a statement on the team's website.
Axelsson is a two-time SHL champion and was selected to the Elitserien All-Star team in 2010-11. He also won a Swiss League title with Davos.
Red Wings Sojourn: An Unmitigated Disaster
When the Red Wings drafted Axelsson 62nd overall in the 2006 NHL entry draft, they expected big things. He was selected ahead of such future NHL greats as Brad Marchard, Cal Clutterbuck and James Reimer, a Red Wings goalie last season.
Axelsson came to North America for the 2009-10 season and arrived in Hockeytown for training camp as a confused young man, not feeling like he belonged among the best players in the world.
“I hardly felt like it,” Axelsson told Swedish website Aftonbladet“I was very insecure and didn't feel like it.”
At the Red Wings training camp, Axelsson was a puddle of uncertainty, lacking self-confidence and speaking little English.
What does Dick Axelsson remember about his NHL draft? And what about the comeback?@Fimpen20 even worse. pic.twitter.com/ylhHMuuwoh
— Hockeysverige.se (@hockeysverige) June 13, 2024
“You're quite young,” he said. “It's the best competition in the world. People say you should do it.”
And then there were the meetings with Red Wings coach Mike Babcock, which were, let's put it this way, unpleasant.
One day, he was walking through the bowels of Joe Louis Arena and came across Babcock, who gave the young Swede one of his famous icy looks.
“Who are you?” Babcock asked Axelsson.
“Looking back it was funny, but not at the time,” Axelsson recalls.
One day during training, Axlesson was assigned to begin a complicated exercise, but his limited knowledge of English left him confused about what to do according to Babcock's instructions.
“He laughed at me, but I was embarrassed,” Axelsson recalls. “I was a big joke, but it wasn't so funny to barely understand a word.”
Runaway on Red Wings
Ultimately, Axelsson was assigned to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins. However, after producing 2-3-5 totals in 17 games, Axelsson told the Red Wings in December 2009 that he was moving back to Sweden, giving up his NHL dream.
The Red Wings suspend Axelsson.
“I think they saw me as a coward,” Axelsson said. “This skilled guy who doesn't want to work and just goes home.
“Nobody from Detroit or (my) agent even helped me book a plane ticket. I had to buy it myself. (Teammate Mattias) Ritola took me to the airport.
“I remember being incredibly sad. I even cried at the airport. Mainly because I had let my teammates down. I had made so many good friends and then I just left. But of course there was also relief. ‘Damn, it’s over now.’”
Over the years, he's heard no end to it, from fans, media and sometimes even teammates.
“I don't know how many times I've been asked the same question: 'What the hell happened in Detroit?'” Axelsson said.
“I should have trusted my gut and never gone there in the first place. In a way it was good that I took the chance to see what it was like, but it was clear that hockey wasn't for me.
“At the same time, I wasn't good enough for the NHL at that point. Detroit probably had a good idea with me, but it turned out to be a mess.”
|
Sources
2/ https://detroithockeynow.com/2024/08/23/onetime-red-wings-prospect-making-comeback-axelsson/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey to host Iraqi, Qatari, Emirati officials for Road to Development Summit
- Red Wings 2006 2nd round pick Dick Axelsson makes comeback
- Indian doctors end strike, but protests continue after practitioner's rape and murder | BBC News
- Unique strain of probiotic bacteria shows potential to fight inflammatory diseases
- US recession is coming and 'a few rate cuts' won't stop it, strategist says
- GWU Women's Tennis Team Receives Division I ITA All-Academic Honors
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Donald Trump
- AP Week in Pictures | AP News
- Kenan Thompson tells friends about Project 2025 in DNC skit
- PM Modi arrives in Ukraine for historic visit to war-torn country
- UKRI staff seek to dethrone King Charles portrait from headquarters
- Pennsylvania High School Football Results