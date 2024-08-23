Red Wings 2006 2nd round pick Dick Axelsson makes comeback

Eighteen years after he a Detroit Red Wings hopeful, Dick Axelsson makes a comeback as a professional hockey player. The 37-year-old left winger plays this season with Djurgarden in the Allsvenskan, the second division of Sweden.

The veteran Swede ended a two-season retirement last season to play for Brodernas/Vasby in the Swedish third division and Allsvenskan qualifiers. He announced his retirement for the second time after the campaign. But Djurgarden, his club from 2007-09 and again from 2018-22, lured Axelsson back to the ice.

“I believe that a person deserves one or two chances to show what he or she is good at,” Djurgarden sporting director Niklas Wikegard said in a statement on the team's website.

Axelsson is a two-time SHL champion and was selected to the Elitserien All-Star team in 2010-11. He also won a Swiss League title with Davos.

Red Wings Sojourn: An Unmitigated Disaster

When the Red Wings drafted Axelsson 62nd overall in the 2006 NHL entry draft, they expected big things. He was selected ahead of such future NHL greats as Brad Marchard, Cal Clutterbuck and James Reimer, a Red Wings goalie last season.

Axelsson came to North America for the 2009-10 season and arrived in Hockeytown for training camp as a confused young man, not feeling like he belonged among the best players in the world.

“I hardly felt like it,” Axelsson told Swedish website Aftonbladet“I was very insecure and didn't feel like it.”

At the Red Wings training camp, Axelsson was a puddle of uncertainty, lacking self-confidence and speaking little English.

“You're quite young,” he said. “It's the best competition in the world. People say you should do it.”

And then there were the meetings with Red Wings coach Mike Babcock, which were, let's put it this way, unpleasant.

One day, he was walking through the bowels of Joe Louis Arena and came across Babcock, who gave the young Swede one of his famous icy looks.

“Who are you?” Babcock asked Axelsson.

“Looking back it was funny, but not at the time,” Axelsson recalls.

One day during training, Axlesson was assigned to begin a complicated exercise, but his limited knowledge of English left him confused about what to do according to Babcock's instructions.

“He laughed at me, but I was embarrassed,” Axelsson recalls. “I was a big joke, but it wasn't so funny to barely understand a word.”

Runaway on Red Wings

Ultimately, Axelsson was assigned to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins. However, after producing 2-3-5 totals in 17 games, Axelsson told the Red Wings in December 2009 that he was moving back to Sweden, giving up his NHL dream.

The Red Wings suspend Axelsson.

“I think they saw me as a coward,” Axelsson said. “This skilled guy who doesn't want to work and just goes home.

“Nobody from Detroit or (my) agent even helped me book a plane ticket. I had to buy it myself. (Teammate Mattias) Ritola took me to the airport.

“I remember being incredibly sad. I even cried at the airport. Mainly because I had let my teammates down. I had made so many good friends and then I just left. But of course there was also relief. ‘Damn, it’s over now.’”

Over the years, he's heard no end to it, from fans, media and sometimes even teammates.

“I don't know how many times I've been asked the same question: 'What the hell happened in Detroit?'” Axelsson said.

“I should have trusted my gut and never gone there in the first place. In a way it was good that I took the chance to see what it was like, but it was clear that hockey wasn't for me.

“At the same time, I wasn't good enough for the NHL at that point. Detroit probably had a good idea with me, but it turned out to be a mess.”