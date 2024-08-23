Sports
A trip to the College Football Playoff?
Week 0 of the college football season begins this weekend and football is back, but with a twist. It's the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff.
The new 12-team field will consist of the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked schools (regardless of conference). The top four conference champions will receive byes into the quarterfinals, while the other eight teams will play on the campuses of the higher-ranked teams in their respective first-round games.
Even though all but two former Pac-12 schools have left the conference, current and former Pac-12 football teams will still be part of the existing bowl selection process for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons.
Despite the departure of former coach Jedd Fisch to the University of Washington, Arizona still has much of the talent from last season, when the Wildcats won the Alamo Bowl and finished 11th in the final AP poll.
Arizona is ranked No. 21 in this year's AP poll before the season, and leading receiver Tetairoa McMillan is back for another year and was named to the All-America First Team before the season.
In their pre-season odds, FanDuel Sports Betting has the Wildcats at 7.5 wins.
Which bowl game is Arizona expected to play in?
InESPN's Preseason Bowl Game PredictionsKyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both see a lot of success for the Wildcats this season. However, it's fair to say the two predict very different outcomes in Brent Brennan's first season at the helm in Tucson.
Schlabach will watch the Wildcats play in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl, taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. The exact time and date of the 2024 game have yet to be announced.
With Bonagura's bowl prediction, it's safe to say he has much higher expectations for Arizona than Schlabach does. Bonagura sees the Wildcats reaching the first round of the College Football Playoff as a No. 10 seed and meeting the Texas Longhorns in Austin.
In the age of the transfer portal, college football’s preseason projections are becoming even more of a guessing game than they already were. It’ll be funny to look back on this in December. There shouldn’t be any big surprises here, it’s mostly the usual suspects. Arizona is the team that, by reputation, doesn’t belong here, but the Wildcats have most of their key players returning from a team that ended on a seven-game winning streak and was ranked No. 11 in the final AP poll. This wasn’t intentional, but my first-round projections have a regional flavor to them, which would be a nice way to kick off the expanded playoff.
Here are some other Arizona bowl game predictions:
Schlabach wasn't the only expert predicting the Wildcats would appear in the Las Vegas Bowl. A handful of other media outlets also see Arizona playing in Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 27.
Brett McMurphy of Action Network wants the Wildcats to play Tennessee in the Las Vegas Bowl.
College Football News also predicts Arizona will land in the Las Vegas Bowl, but with a different opponent. After predicting an 8-4 season for the Wildcats, College Football News sees them taking on the 6-6 Auburn Tigers.
247Sports also has the Wildcats in the Las Vegas Bowl, this time against Texas A&M.
Ready for fireworks in the West? This matchup between a pair of borderline top 25 teams would certainly produce the goods if it happens. QuarterbackNoah Fifitais back for the Wildcats as they enter the Big 12 under first-year coach Brent Brennan, while a new era begins in College Station withMike Elkoto take over.
In addition, CBS Sport Arizona played Kentucky in the Las Vegas Bowl.
