Shelby Rogers announces retirement from tennis after US Open





CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – After more than a decade as a professional tennis player, Shelby Rogers has decided it's time to hang up her racket. The Lowcountry-born player announced on social media that she plans to retire after competing in the US Open next week. I can say for sure that I have pushed my body to the limit. The last few years of fighting injuries and surgeries have been a challenge. I always said that if my heart loves it and my body is healthy, I would continue to do this sport forever! But now my body is telling me it's time. The soon-to-be 32-year-old is scheduled to face compatriot Jessica Pegula in the first round of the US Open on either Monday or Tuesday. Rogers is currently ranked 356th in the world as she recovers from her latest injury. The Mt. Pleasant native turned pro in 2010 and would go on to reach three WTA finals in her career. Rogers reached a career high of world number 30 in 2022 and has won over $5.6 million in prize money. Her overall record according to the WTA is 307-261. Earlier this month, it was announced that Rogers would be inducted into the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame later this year. Rogers has played 13 times in her hometown tournament, now called the Credit One Charleston Open, going 10-13 overall and reaching the quarterfinals in 2017. In a statement to Live 5 News, tournament officials said: “Shelby Rogers will always be a beloved member of our Charleston tennis family. Her journey from being a ball team member at Daniel Island to a professional tennis player playing in the same stadium has been truly remarkable. Her hard work, dedication and passion for the game have taken her to great heights and success. While we will miss seeing her on the court, she will always have a home at our tournament. Whatever she decides to do, we are confident she will approach it with the same genuine dedication that defines her every move. That is simply who Shelby is.” She has also had some memorable moments in majors, most notably her run to the quarterfinals at the 2020 US Open, where she defeated sixth-seeded Petra Kvitova. She also reached the quarterfinals at the 2016 French Open and had a fourth-round run at the Australian Open and two third-round appearances at Wimbledon. My heart will always love this sport and I hope I can inspire the next generation of players to dream big and continue to grow the beautiful game of tennis. I am very excited for this next chapter in my life… but I can't wait to see you all in NY for another US Open! Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

