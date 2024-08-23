Sports
Blue Devils announce 2024 promotion schedule
DURHAM Duke Field Hockey has announced its fan promotion schedule for the 2024 season, beginning with a home game on the afternoon of August 30. Admission is free at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium.
The Blue Devils open the 2024 season on August 30 at 2 p.m. against William & Mary. Duke football kicks off later in the evening at 7:30 p.m. on Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Friday | August 30 | 2:00 PM | William & Mary
Tailgate with Duke Field Hockey
Start your day of Duke Athletics at Jack Katz Stadium with the Blue Devils. There will be several Duke giveaways for fans in attendance.
Duke articles
Sunday | September 1 | 12:00 PM | UMass Lowell
Loco dolls
Let Duke field hockey help you beat the heat with free Locopops. There will be a wide variety of flavors from one of Durham's favorite dessert spots.
Sunday | September 22 | 12:00 | St. Joseph
One love
Support the One Love Foundation, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending relationship abuse. Join the Blue Devils in supporting this important cause and learn more about the vital work the foundation does.
Friday | September 27 | 5:00 PM | Virginia
Field Hockey Festival Day
Fans of all ages can enjoy carnival-style food and a bouncy castle before and during the game as Duke opens its ACC schedule
Sunday | September 29 | 12:00 pm | Syracuse
Proud
Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride with Duke field hockey! In honor of the LGBTQ+ community, Duke pride koozies will be handed out at the marketing table!
Duke Pride Cooler
Sunday | October 20 | 2:00 PM | VCU
Message from Morgan
Mental health awareness is important on and off the court. Join Duke Volleyball as we raise awareness and recognize Morgan’s message for helping to break the stigma surrounding mental health.
Friday | October 25 | 5:00 PM | Boston College
Cancer Awareness
Join Duke field hockey for a cancer awareness game. Fans are encouraged to wear a color to support any form of cancer awareness.
Friday | November 1 | 6:00 PM | North Carolina
Centennial Anniversary | Grow the Game | Seniors Night | Post-Match Autographs
It will be an action packed night at Jack Katz Stadium. We celebrate 100 years of Duke with special Centennial shirts and rally towels for fans! Help grow the sport in North Carolina, which is close to being a recognized sport in the states. The Blue Devils will also be signing autographs after the game!!
Centennial T-shirts and rally towels. Light up Blue Devil horns
To stay up to date with Blue Devils field hockey, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2024/8/23/DukeFH”.
Centenary of the Duke
In 2024, Duke will celebrate its Centennial, marking 100 years since Trinity College became Duke University. Duke will use this historic milestone to deepen understanding of its history, inspire pride, and strengthen bonds and partnerships, and prepare for a second century of continued excellence and impactful leadership. For more information, visit 100.duke.edu
