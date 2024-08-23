Blue Devils announce 2024 promotion schedule





DURHAM Duke Field Hockey has announced its fan promotion schedule for the 2024 season, beginning with a home game on the afternoon of August 30. Admission is free at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. The Blue Devils open the 2024 season on August 30 at 2 p.m. against William & Mary. Duke football kicks off later in the evening at 7:30 p.m. on Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Friday | August 30 | 2:00 PM | William & Mary

Tailgate with Duke Field Hockey Start your day of Duke Athletics at Jack Katz Stadium with the Blue Devils. There will be several Duke giveaways for fans in attendance. Contest article: Duke articles Sunday | September 1 | 12:00 PM | UMass Lowell

Loco dolls Let Duke field hockey help you beat the heat with free Locopops. There will be a wide variety of flavors from one of Durham's favorite dessert spots. Sunday | September 22 | 12:00 | St. Joseph

One love Support the One Love Foundation, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending relationship abuse. Join the Blue Devils in supporting this important cause and learn more about the vital work the foundation does. Friday | September 27 | 5:00 PM | Virginia

Field Hockey Festival Day Fans of all ages can enjoy carnival-style food and a bouncy castle before and during the game as Duke opens its ACC schedule Sunday | September 29 | 12:00 pm | Syracuse

Proud Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride with Duke field hockey! In honor of the LGBTQ+ community, Duke pride koozies will be handed out at the marketing table! Contest article:Duke Pride Cooler Sunday | October 20 | 2:00 PM | VCU

Message from Morgan Mental health awareness is important on and off the court. Join Duke Volleyball as we raise awareness and recognize Morgan’s message for helping to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Friday | October 25 | 5:00 PM | Boston College

Cancer Awareness Join Duke field hockey for a cancer awareness game. Fans are encouraged to wear a color to support any form of cancer awareness. Friday | November 1 | 6:00 PM | North Carolina

Centennial Anniversary | Grow the Game | Seniors Night | Post-Match Autographs It will be an action packed night at Jack Katz Stadium. We celebrate 100 years of Duke with special Centennial shirts and rally towels for fans! Help grow the sport in North Carolina, which is close to being a recognized sport in the states. The Blue Devils will also be signing autographs after the game!! Contest article:Centennial T-shirts and rally towels. Light up Blue Devil horns To stay up to date with Blue Devils field hockey, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2024/8/23/DukeFH”. Centenary of the Duke

In 2024, Duke will celebrate its Centennial, marking 100 years since Trinity College became Duke University. Duke will use this historic milestone to deepen understanding of its history, inspire pride, and strengthen bonds and partnerships, and prepare for a second century of continued excellence and impactful leadership. For more information, visit 100.duke.edu #GoDuke

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2024/8/23/field-hockey-blue-devils-announce-2024-promotional-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos