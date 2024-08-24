Dal tops as Derbyshire build huge lead

Anuj Dal scored 94 runs as Derbyshire built a 261-run first innings lead on the second day at The County Ground.

Dal made 94 from 135 balls after Harry Come's 84 and Wayne Madsen's 70 set Derbyshire on their way to a big first innings total.

Glamorgan spinner Ben Kellaway took his first wickets in first-class cricket, finishing with 3 for 59, while Mason Crane claimed 3 for 43 as Derbyshire were bowled out for 429, a lead of 261.

Glamorgan had 12 tough overs left to play, but they survived to reach 39 without loss, still 222 behind.

It was a good day for batting, with the County Ground bathed in sunshine. That was a good sign for the duo of Came and Madsen, who saw out Glamorgan's modest first innings without any problems.

Ned Leonard again threw too much width, allowing Came to return to form by hitting two short balls to the boundary line.

Glamorgan's attack struggled to gain any control, with Madsen reaching his 50 from 88 balls to make it 130 runs when Came squandered the chance for a century.

The opener came down the pitch and hit Kellaway over the head, but the bowler leapt and made an excellent catch at the second attempt to claim his maiden first-class wicket.

He soon had a second chance when Madsen attempted a slog sweep but got underneath it and made a simple catch to mid-wicket.

That brought together former Glamorgan duo David Lloyd and Aneurin Donald, who were determined to shift the attack onto the bowlers.

He removed Dan Douthwaite for six and smashed Kellaway through the covers to get to 28 from just 22 balls, before a clever bit of wicketkeeping saw him out two overs before lunch.

Donald paddled Kellaway around the corner, but Chris Cooke had anticipated the shot and ran across to catch the ball well at leg slip.

Still, it was a productive morning for Derbyshire, who led by 79 points at half-time and tightened their grip on the match in the second session.

Lloyd was on the verge of scoring a half-century against his former teammates when Crane scored one by turning the ball between bat and pad and taking the off-stump.

Glamorgan's hopes of completing the innings were quickly dashed when Zak Chappell showed his batting prowess again by sharing a stand of 67 from 99 balls with Dal, who hit Leonard straight for the sixth four to reach 50.

By midday the lead was over 200, but rather than give their bowlers another session at Glamorgan, Derbyshire batted for another 18 overs, presumably to give Dal a chance of a century.

Pat Brown stayed with him for 89 balls and added another 48 runs, but Dal fell short when he hit Crane to long-off.

That left Glamorgan in a tough spot and Kellaway hit another milestone when he beat Chappell by four points to open his account in the first-class competition after three consecutive ducks.

Chappell should have dismissed Billy Root in his next over, but Donald squandered his chance at third slip and the duo stuck together to give Glamorgan some consolation at the end of another challenging day.

All-rounder Anuj Dal said: Ultimately, you try to put the team in the best possible position. It is a bit frustrating when you are at seven and you don't get a chance to score 100 runs very often. But trying to win the match is our priority.

“I pride myself on the fact that once I get in I can go all the way and I value my wicket and don't give things away too quickly, but as long as I'm doing my job for the team, that's the most important thing.

“It looked like we were going to create some chances but hopefully the wicket will create enough chances to get 10 wickets. It was nice to see some spin so I'm sure Jack Morley will be in the game on days three and four.”