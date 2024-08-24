Toronto to Host 2024 Steve Stevens Masters Tennis Championships





Canada’s top Masters tennis players will descend on Toronto next week for the 2024 Steve Stevens Masters Tennis Championships, the pinnacle of Masters tennis in the Great White North. 621 Canadians have registered for the 2024 National Championships, surpassing the previous year’s total of more than 60 participants. The event will be hosted at several Toronto clubs, including the Granite Club, the Boulevard Club, Toronto Cricket, Skating, and Curling Club, Cottingham Tennis Club and the Donalda Club. The age group for the Masters champions starts as low as 30+ with the most senior group being the 85+ division where there are five men competing for the singles title. Each age group is a block of five years so 30+, 35+, 40+ all the way up to 85+. The oldest group on the women’s side is 80+ where there are three women competing in the singles event. In total there are 12 age categories for men and 11 for women. For each age category there are both singles and doubles competitions, with the exception of the 85+ doubles competitions for both genders, the 85+ singles competitions for women and the 35+ and 80+ doubles competitions for women. There were no entries for these. Also read: Masters Update – Canadians Roll in Home Events Most events at the national championships are standard elimination brackets. However, there are four events that have a different format due to low entry numbers. The women's 35+ and men's 85+ singles events are straight round robins, while the women's 30+ and 80+ singles have a qualifying round robin before a knockout round. The biggest event at the Masters Nationals is the men's 55+ singles, which will feature 56 players. On the women's side, the 60+ singles event will feature 36 players in the draw. The game starts on Sunday, August 25th and runs through Saturday, August 31st.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tenniscanada.com/news/toronto-hosts-2024-steve-stevens-masters-tennis-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos