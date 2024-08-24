Keanu Reeves signs one-day contract with Canadian junior hockey team to raise money for mental health





Keanu Reeves got the chance to fulfill a childhood dream on Thursday, all for a good cause. The famous Hollywood actor signed a one-day contract with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was given the chance to play one day as a goalkeeper after an injury as a teenager took him out of the running for a possible career with the team. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM "It's a big day for our organization," Windsor general manager Bill Bowler said. "We're so proud to finally have Keanu on our team. If he's half the goalie he was in Youngblood, we should be doing well this season." "We could really use some of those skills on the ice, and he's in a band as well? Keanu will definitely gel well with the rest of the team," added captain Liam Greentree. "Certainly a welcome addition." FAMILY OF FORMER NHL PLAYER SAYS HE HAD CTE WHEN HE DIED BY SUICIDE Reeves, 59, donned his own jersey and signed a contract with the team to support the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) of Windsor-Essex. Both items were auctioned off Friday, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to CMHA. "We are huge supporters of the CMHA and hope that the auction of this extremely rare jersey will help support an important cause in our community," Bowler said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The current high bid is just over $7,400 and fans have until next Friday to place a bid. Reeves made his feature film debut in the 1986 classic "Youngblood," starring Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze. The film follows a young farmhand as he pursues his dream of playing in the NHL. Follow Fox News Digitals sports reporting on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .

