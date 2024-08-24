A Box Full of Love: Celebrating My Birthday – Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch





A box full of love: celebrating my birthday Published 09:00 AM Friday, August 23, 2024 Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in thy sight, O LORD, my strength and my Redeemer. Psalm 20:14. Saturday, August 17th was my birthday and it was a wonderful day. I looked around the room and the sun was shining through my windows. I thank Jesus for my 87th year. It started out with me staying in bed until 10:00, but at 10:30 I woke up to scrambled eggs, beef sausage, shrimp and gravy, biscuits, orange juice, coffee, grits and watermelon. Later I received gifts; my favorite is always money because I can buy whatever I want. The family and I went to a virtual center called Bridie where there were many games. My favorite was Killing of the Zombies. After the Zombie games we went to another part of the center where we played ping pong, connect four and corn hole. My daughters were busy with a game of Jenga where their competitive spirits were on full display as they pulled and stacked each block until it fell. Later that evening three beautiful young friends of my grandchildren came to visit. We did karaoke and the children sang old songs to me. What I liked most about their behavior was the respect they showed in their conversations and their dancing. Jesus blessed me with these wonderful young people who came into my life to celebrate my birthday this year. They made me forget for a moment that I was a senior citizen because the singing and the conversations were so stimulating. Jesus, thank you for a wonderful birthday. One of the friends asked what the secret of long life was. I said: Love, Family, Friends and Faith. The greatest thing is love; with love you can get through anything. Be blessed in Jesus' name. Maria Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. You can reach her at [email protected].

