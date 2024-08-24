Sports
Keanu Reeves signs for one day with Canadian hockey team
Keanu Reeves has added the 59-year-old hockey player to his resume, if only for one day.
The Matrix actor and musician surprised fans on social media on Thursday when the Windsor Spitfires, a junior team in the Ontario Hockey League, shared photos of Reeves signing a one-day contract and revealed why he joined the team briefly.
By chance, the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club was finally able to add this former Ontario Hockey League goalie, now playing bass for Dogstar, to their roster on a one-day contract! they wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The team further explained that Reeves signed his contract after signing a bunch of merchandise, which the Spitfires revealed would be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the local chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association.
While it’s unlikely he’ll join his temporary teammates on the ice, the 59-year-old actor played hockey in Toronto his entire youth after his family moved from Lebanon. He even considered joining the Spitfires or Toronto Maple Leafs as a goalie.
The reasons why he ultimately made the switch to an acting career remain a matter of debate: although the NHL's official website reported that Reeves' potential draft pick was ruined by injury, one of his former teammates claimed in 2014 that Reeves actively rejected an alleged offer.
The actor was previously praised his love for the game in an extended Reddit AMA in 2013.
The actor is one of Hollywood's biggest philanthropists and started his own cancer fund after his sister Kim was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991. He joined a celebrity NHL game in 2003 to help people with spinal cord injuries.
While his sister went into remission in 2010, an old family friend told Page Six in 2022 that Reeves never forgot those less fortunate: Keanus has given away a lot of money and done more for people than most will ever know. He knows how lucky he is.
Unlike many Hollywood megastars, he never takes any of this for granted, they added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/keanu-reeves-signs-with-canadian-hockey-team-and-once-again-proves-he-is-the-one_n_66c8da8de4b0f75c7c1621d9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Keanu Reeves signs for one day with Canadian hockey team
- Sir Keir Starmer has told Chinese President Xi Jinping he wants to hold “honest” talks – in the first call between the country's leaders in two years
- US presidential polls 2024: Harris ahead of Trump in national averages | US elections 2024
- U.S. Sending $125 Million in Additional Military Aid to Ukraine, Officials Say
- US Open 2024: How to watch the tennis tournament, where to stream for free, full TV schedule and more
- Boris Johnson: Stormer's Welcome to Britain… combined with Orwell's 1984
- The fifth body has been found in the wreck of the yachts in Sicily, after four bodies were washed ashore BBC News
- First-year football opens season with decisive win over Avon
- Energy bills up by £149 this winter
- Disney-Reliance offers merger concessions, but no sale of cricket rights | Business News
- Health officials in metropolitan Cincinnati are tracking an increase in gastrointestinal illnesses linked to swimming pools.
- Two local politicians from pro-Kurdish party arrested in Istanbul