Olympic stars Quan Hongchan and Pan Zhanle join Team China athletes visiting Hong Kong





The first is the Mainland Olympians Gala Show at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai on August 30, and two events: sports demonstrations by Mainland Olympians at the stadium and the Victoria Park Swimming Pool on the morning of August 31. Other athletes coming to Hong Kong for the three-day visit include table tennis legend Ma Long, swimmer Zhang Yufei and recently engaged badminton player Huang Yaqiong. Huang went viral after fellow badminton star Liu Yuchen proposed to her after winning her mixed doubles final in Paris. Many athletes achieved great results at the Games. Quan won gold in the women's 10m platform and women's 10m platform synchro. Chen Yiwen won gold in the women's 3m springboard and women's 3m springboard synchro. Pan Zhanle competes in the final of the men's 100m freestyle at the Summer Olympics. Photo: AP In table tennis, the delegation includes four-time Olympic gold medallist Ma and men's singles champion Fan Zhendong. They are joined by the sport's highest-ranked female players, Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng. Residents will also get a chance to see Pan, who broke his own world record in the men's 100m freestyle to take home two gold medals in Paris. The result was marred by controversy after Australian commentator and coach Brett Hawke said his victory was not humanly possible. Fellow swimmer Zhang, also known as the butterfly queen on the mainland, will also visit the city after taking home five bronze medals and one silver in Paris. She was one of 23 swimmers who tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) ahead of the Tokyo Olympics before being cleared of wrongdoing. Huang, who won gold together with teammate Zheng Siwei, will also be part of the delegation. The visit follows a similar one after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, when the national team visited Hong Kong for three days in December, introducing residents to badminton, fencing, gymnastics, table tennis, diving and swimming. The athletes who visited that year included table tennis player Ma, sprinter Sun Yiwen and sprinter Su Bingtian. All 5,300 tickets for the three events sold out within 35 minutes on Thursday. More than 37,000 people joined the online queue at 10am to get tickets for badminton, gymnastics and table tennis demonstrations by the Olympic stars. The queue for the swimming and diving demonstrations was not much shorter: more than 34,000 people were waiting online. In both queues the waiting time was more than two hours. More than 12,000 people lined up for tickets to the gala performance, with an estimated wait time of 55 minutes.

