Parking and construction information for the football season opener against Florida Atlantic

23-08-2024 14:14:00

Michigan State's football season opens on Friday, August 30 against Florida Atlantic, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. All classes will proceed as scheduled and operations will continue with limited disruption. The following car parks will be closed from 5pm on Thursday 29th August until 2pm on Friday 30th August. From that time onwards, the correct event parking card is required: Lot 62 is located on the north side of IM Sports West and Spartan Stadium

Lot 124 is located on the north side of IM Sports West and Spartan Stadium

Lot 61 is located on the west side of Spartan Stadium

Lot 79 is located on the south side of Spartan Stadium On Friday, August 30, remaining parking lots on campus will be available to faculty, staff, and students with proper parking permits for work- and class-related parking until 1:00 p.m. At that time, MSU police and staff will restrict access to all football pass parking lots. Faculty and staff who leave these lots during the noon hour should plan to return by 1:00 p.m. to ensure re-entry. Alternatively, faculty and staff can obtain employee passes from their departments to park for free in designated public parking lots. All donor spaces reserved by the MSU Athletics Department will open at 2:00 p.m. All parking spaces designated for general football parking will open at 3:00 p.m.All faculty and staff who drive are encouraged to leave campus no later than 1:00 p.m. Therefore, supervisors are asked to determine the operational needs of their individual units and, where possible, to accommodate flexible schedules established throughout the week to allow staff to leave campus prior to that time. CONSTRUCTION UPDATE Construction on US-127 and I-496 is currently impacting several exits to and from campus. Spartan Athletics is asking fans to allow extra time to arrive at Spartan Stadium. Fans are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new traffic patterns and are also strongly encouraged to use GPS, even if they are familiar with the area, to help find alternate routes if necessary. Visit the links below for more information about construction on and near campus. MDOT information and construction maps: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/projects-studies/us-127-corridor-improvements MSU construction and diversion map:https://apps.gis.msu.edu/construction/closures-and-detours/ GENERAL PARKING INFORMATION Public parking on game days is available for $30. Parking lot 89 (commuter lot)/MSU Pavilion is $20 and a shuttle starts two hours before the game and returns a reasonable time after the game. Tailgating is permitted in all public parking lots on campus. Click here for more parking information. GAMEDAY UPDATES Spartan fans and guests are encouraged to sign up to receive game day updates from MSU Police and Public Safety this season by texting SPARTANFB24 to 888777. Updates will include safety information, potential game delays, traffic and parking information, etc.

