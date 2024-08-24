Why the girlfriends of top tennis players earn millions

Paige Lorenze, Morgan Riddle, Ayan Broomfield and others who date tennis pros are signing as many endorsement deals as their romantic doubles partners. Inside the lucrative scam that advertisers can’t resist.

By means of Matt Craig Forbes Staff

F or many professional tennis players, the US Open is the busiest few weeks on the calendar. Given the proximity of deep-pocketed American brands, it’s a chance to appease existing sponsors with off-court events and lure new ones with stellar play in front of thousands of fans in New York, plus millions more on TV. But in a handful of cases, the players aren’t even the busiest people in their own camp.

“I probably have as many brand deals as Tommy does at the US Open,” says Paige Lorenze, a social media creator and entrepreneur who has been in a relationship with American star Tommy Paul since 2022. Lorenze, 26, says she expects to post on social media or attend events for more than 15 sponsors in the next two weeks. She also wants to host a pop-up event for her own clothing brand, Dairy Boy.

Lorenze is one of many tennis-world influencers having a breakout year as brands try to reach audiences outside of traditional sports fans. Lorenze estimates that her followers, nearly 700,000 on Instagram, are about 80% female, and that only 10% to 15% are tennis fans.

This trend is true for many sports, particularly the spouses of professional athletes, such as Kylie Kelce, Ayesha Curry and a handful of soccer and Formula 1 wives and girlfriends. But tennis is the most attractive to marketers because of its year-long, global schedule, its historic connection to affluent consumers and its tradition of showing snippets of the players’ box during national TV broadcasts.

Forbes estimates that the best-known of these tennis-related creators, such as Lorenze, Morgan Riddle (girlfriend of Taylor Fritz, the American star ranked No. 12 in the world) and Ayan Broomfield (who is in a relationship with Frances Tiafoe, ranked No. 20), will earn between $1 million and $3 million from brand endorsements this year.

Queens Royalty: Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz appear together in a new US Open campaign for Heineken. Heineken USA

Ashley Villa, founder and CEO of talent management firm Rare Global, which focuses on female clients, says that over the past year, these lifestyle creators have helped transform the country club aesthetic she calls tenniscore into a fashion trend that young women are embracing, whether or not they actually play the sport. Content staples such as get ready with me And week in my life Videos can attract sponsorships from fashion and beauty companies just as easily as from sportswear and athleisure brands.

There has been a huge increase in this category [of sports creators]says Villa, and we also see this reflected in the amounts the brand wants to spend and invest in the activities at these events.

Compared to creators who aren’t associated with professional athletes, this new class of talent can command a premium fee. On Instagram, the leading platform in the space, deals range from $5,000 to $25,000 per post for most creators with a similar following size, according to Forbes estimates, while the range for creators in the sports world is $30,000 to $60,000 per post. Compensation is slightly lower on TikTok, though a brand looking to syndicate across both networks will pay a slightly higher total.

That amount has caught the attention of talent managers and agents, who are steering clients toward a smaller portfolio of long-term partnerships rather than one-off posts. In early 2023, Villas Company began working with Riddle, a 27-year-old creator who has been in a relationship with Fritz since 2020 and has since signed her to long-term deals with brands like Grey Goose, Boss womenswear, Wilson, Bumble and bumble, David Yurman jewelry and Ole Henriksen skincare. On the strength of her influencer work, Lorenze signed with WME earlier this year and has secured partnerships with Target, Dove, Saint James Iced Tea and beauty brand Wella.

This category of deals, which in many cases last a year and require regular tagging and mentions in vlogs, and the products are expected to be worn while in a player's box, can range from $200,000 to $500,000 apiece.

Mixed Doubles: Ayan Broomfield, former national tennis champion at UCLA, promotes Wilson clothing while dating Frances Tiafoe, a tennis star who plays for Nike. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images/Lacoste

I'd be lying if I said tennis hasn't affected my income; in terms of brand deals, it's made my content more valuable, Lorenze says Forbes. I already had a big following before I started playing tennis, but I think brands are mostly interested in the link with the sport.

While the biggest opportunity so far has gone to female creators, it will be nearly impossible to watch a match at this year’s US Open without seeing coaches, male and female, in a player’s box decked out in sponsored jerseys and hats and other branded apparel. The TV cameras will also be on the lookout for recognizable boyfriends and husbands of players, such as rapper Cordae (husband of Naomi Osaka) and former soccer star Jozy Altidore (who married 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in 2022), at matches, whether they’re trying to cash in on the attention or not.

In some cases, companies sign both an athlete and an influencer, as is the case with a Heineken's new US Open campaign features Fritz and Riddle. But in general, creators have their own, separate portfolios. Broomfield, herself a former national champion tennis player at UCLA, promotes Wilson apparel both on and off the court, even as her longtime boyfriend Tiafoe has a clothing sponsorship with Nike.

I’ll tell him I have to use this brand, and he’ll say, Well, I have to use this brand, so we’ve got to try to work around that, Broomfield, 27, says with a laugh. I think it’s better that I don’t have the same sponsors as him, to be honest. I think it’s nice to have my own job, and he’s got his own job; it’s not too much of a conflict.

Broomfield only started focusing on content creation in January, but she says she’s already been approached at tournaments by young women who tell her that her content is the reason they decided to attend the event. To that end, she says she’s seen some tournaments work directly with creators, similar to the fees smaller tournaments charge players to enter their draws. Lorenze had such a deal with the Miami Open, under the title of Chief Lifestyle Officer.

The goal for both Broomfield and Lorenze, like successful creators in other categories, is to monetize their followers directly through their own businesses. Broomfield says she started creating content to fund her foundation, which supports youth sports initiatives. In addition to Dairy Boy, Lorenze has launched American Charm, which sells home and lifestyle products.

While they both stress that they are in New York primarily to support their romantic doubles partners, they also emphasize how important the next two weeks are for their own careers.

I call the US Open my Met Gala, says Broomfield, because there are events every day. This is, for the American girls, this is our time.

