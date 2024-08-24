Flyers selection; Penguins trade shocks hockey community





In Friday's edition of Baileys Daily, we discuss the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights and more from the day. The Philadelphia Flyers have apparently cut their big roster for training camp and the upcoming NHL pre-season, which begins in *checks notes* four weeks! In this look at the Flyers training camp roster, I’ve broken down each position by number and analyzed what this year’s training camp will mean for specific players. It should come as no surprise that the Flyers are absolutely loaded on the right wing and defense, but less so elsewhere. Oh, and while we're talking about surprises, you might want to see the goalies too. I would also like to take a moment to extend my best wishes to Travis Konecny ​​and his family as their home in Haddonfield, New Jersey apparently caught fire on Wednesday evening, sustaining significant damage. According to reports, the house is not in the best condition, as all three floors were hit. The most important thing is that Konecny, his wife and his two children are safe and unharmed. The hockey community got a big surprise on Thursday afternoon when the Winnipeg Jets traded top prospect Rutger McGroarty to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a one-for-one trade that netted former first-round pick Brayden Yager. This is not the first time that a Penguins act has surprised people and it feels more fun at first sight now that we have met in the days after the swap with Patrik Laine. For those unaware, McGroarty requested a trade out of Winnipeg to try to force his way onto an NHL roster because… well, he felt like it. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff didn't have a clear answer when asked about the ordeal, but I'm assuming they're more concerned about Yager's development right now. As for McGroarty, he's likely to play in a top-six role on an aging Penguins team that still features NHL legends Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Still, anyone suggesting he's a serious contender for the Calder Trophy is probably missing the point. Time will tell; we'll see on the ice!

