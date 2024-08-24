ATL Airport District Announces Sponsorship of 2024 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off





“The District is excited to once again support the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off and we look forward to celebrating the HBCU community this August,” said Cookie Smoak, President of the ATL Airport District. “We are thrilled to see the cheering section filled with alumni and football fans who traveled from across the East Coast to watch these talented young athletes pursue their passion and set the tone for the 2024 HBCU football season.” The Coca-Cola Fan Experience, taking place during the Saturday game, will include a band festival featuring performances by the Stephenson and Southwest Dekalb High School Marching Bands, followed by the Marching 100 and Spartan Legion Marching Bands. As we enter the 19th year of this competition, and the seventh year in Atlanta, we are honored to host it at Center Parc Stadium, the iconic venue that once hosted the 1996 Olympic Games. I also want to thank the ATL Airport District for their continued support year after year, said John Grant, Executive Director of the MEAC/SWACChallenge Kick-Off. “The significance of this competition extends beyond the field and resonates with fans and viewers across the country. In the spirit of growth and innovation, we will see a record number of HBCU games televised on major networks this year. Together, we will continue to elevate HBCU college football and inspire the next generation of players and fans.” The MEAC/SWACChallenge debuted as a Labor Day Weekend event in 2005 at the historic Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, where it remained for three years before moving to the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida from 2008 to 2015. The game was held at campus locations in 2016 (MEAC team campus) and 2017 (SWAC team campus). In 2018, the MEAC/SWACChallenge established a new home in Atlanta at Georgia State University, where it has remained since. For tickets, matches and additional information about the MEAC/SWACChallenge Kick-Off, visitwww.meacswacchallenge.comStay up to date with the latest MEAC/SWACChallenge Kick-Off by following them onInstagram,TwitterAndFacebook. For more information about the ATL Airport District CVB, call 404-334-7500 or visitATLdistrict.com. For updates on everything in the District, follow us onFacebook,Instagram, LinkedInAndYouTube. ### About the ATL Airport District Convention & Visitors Bureau The ATL Airport District Convention & Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization for the cities of College Park, Hapeville and Union City, Georgia. Home to the world’s most traveled airport, Georgia’s second largest convention center, over 7,000 hotel rooms, an abundance of arts and culture, an eclectic mix of great restaurants and located just minutes from downtown Atlanta, the ATL Airport District offers big city amenities balanced with Southern charm. About ESPN Events:

