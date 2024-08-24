Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international and domestic cricket | Cricket News

Opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket.

In a video posted by Dhawan on his social media accounts, the 38-year-old said, “When I look back today, I have only good memories.”

“I had only one dream and that was to play for India and I have achieved that. I am thankful to so many people who have contributed to my journey. First of all my family. My youth coach Late Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma under whose guidance I learnt the basics of the game.

“I also want to thank my team, with whom I have played cricket for so long. I have got another family, I have got name, fame and love from all the fans.

As I close this chapter of my cricket journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! photo.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

“There is a saying that you have to turn the page to read the whole story. That is what I am going to do. I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket.”

Dhawan, who has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India, reflected on his career, which spanned 20 years since he made his first-class debut in 2004. Dhawan's best performance came in the 50-over format when he amassed 6793 runs at an average of 44.11. He averaged 40.61 for his 2315 Test runs

“If I end my career, I am at peace with it because I have played so much for the country. I am thankful to BCCI and DDCA for giving me the opportunity. I am also thankful to the fans, who have shown me so much love over the years.

“I tell myself that you shouldn't be sad that you can't represent India anymore, but he is happy that he played for India for so long. For me, the most important thing is that I played.”

Shikhar Dhawan last played an international match in 2022 in an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Shikhar Dhawan's last competitive match was in this year's IPL when he led Punjab Kings in April 2024.

Shikhar Dhawan has hit 24 international hundreds and has excelled especially in multi-team tournaments such as Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and the 2015 World Cup. His 85-ball hundred against Australia in a Test in 2013 was the fastest by a debutant.

Shikhar Dhawan also captained India in several limited-overs series when regular captains needed rest.