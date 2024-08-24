Star's demanded cut in Cricket World Cup broadcasting rights is a blow to ICC





Pakistan's governing body, for example, is using some of its ICC stake to renovate its stadiums in preparation for next year's Champions Trophy, the first global event it has hosted in decades. For the West Indies, World Cup revenues are more important than ever as the market value of inbound tours, even from the Big Three, declines. Pakistan cannot play bilateral matches against India for political reasons and are struggling to raise over $10 million for their matches over the next three years, including a visit from England. For Australia, of course, the ledger is turned. The rich deals struck with Foxtel and Seven for the domestic market and Star for the Indian market mean that ICC distributions don't really matter that much to CA. But an unbudgeted reduction in the size of that pie would mean increasingly starved Test match programming for the countries Australia desperately needs to retain that bilateral broadcast value. It is commendable on a theoretical level that Baird, Shah and England chairman Richard Thompson have discussed the introduction of a Test match fund to cover the travel and match costs of countries with weaker cricket economies. But again, the question of who pays for it leads back to many of the problems mentioned earlier. Part of the ICC rights split agreed between Barclay and his CEO Geoff Allardice was a multimillion-dollar strategic fund from which to tackle a range of growth projects, including the sustainability of Test cricket. But that money, too, was premised on Star paying the full freight, as agreed in 2022. As Star and ZeeTV grapple with an arbitration process over the manner in which the latter withdrew from the sub-licensing of part of the ICC rights and thereby balanced the costs, cricket executives will be keeping a close eye on the fine print of the ICC contract. Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird (right) with (from left) Cricket NSW chief executive Nathan Lyon, Lee Germon, NSW Premier Chris Minns and Josh Hazlewood on Monday. Credit: Edwina pickles While CA successfully fended off a similar rebate battle from Seven in 2020-21, a battle with Star would come with considerable risk, given that it has long been Cricket's most trusted South Asian broadcaster. Severing that relationship to retain the contracted money would risk a major player disappearing from the rights market in the medium term – in other words, more money now, but much less later. A compromise with Star would create a balance between money and partnership, but would also leave the smaller economic powers with potentially ugly balance sheets. Baird may have to put these words into action in January: We need to sustain, sustain and grow Test cricket. We need to think carefully about our priorities and part of that is how we distribute funding. With ICC dollars at stake, Shah and his acolytes in England and Australia have much to do. Unlike Redford's character, this film does not end with the seizure of power, but is a matter of using it wisely.

