Sports
GlenOak vs. Cleveland VA-SJ OHSAA high school football score updates
SIMPLE TWP. Scott Garcia has been a high school football coach for over 30 years.
The GlenOak head coach has seen many great players come and go in his time, and his own team has produced a few.
That's why Garcia's opinion on Villa Angela-St. Joseph phenom Lamar “Bo” Jackson should never be taken lightly.
“He's probably the best tailback I've ever seen,” Garcia said.
Four decades after his legendary namesake was a hit on baseball and football fields, Bo still knows football. Jackson ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns alone to power VA-SJ past the Golden Eagles 42-7 on Friday at Bob Commings Field. He ran for 170 yards that night.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Jackson is an Ohio State commit and is considered one of the nation's top high school running backs. He rushed for 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns last year. He earned a spot on this year's USA Today Network Preseason All-Ohio Football Team.
Georgia was also one of the schools Jackson attended before committing to Ohio State.
“Ohio State and Georgia don't give scholarships to homeless people, do they?” Garcia said.
Jackson was a handful for GlenOak from start to finish in the first half. He ran 46 yards for a touchdown on the third snap of the game. He scored on a 45-yard run later in the first quarter,
There was little consolation for the Golden Eagles after Jackson scored from just two yards out in the second quarter, still putting the Vikings ahead 28-0.
GlenOak quickly found themselves behind the 8-ball after the opening kickoff. The Golden Eagles' only points came on Jerome Cox's 2-yard touchdown run late in the first half. That cut them to 35-7.
The loss ended GlenOak's four-game regular-season winning streak that dates back to 2023. The Golden Eagles face a gauntlet before Federal League play begins. Next week's opponent is reigning Division II state champion Massillon.
“We have a meat grinder,” Garcia said. “We have a young football team that has to keep growing. We have to get better every day.
“We've been here before. We've always played a tough schedule. We have 10 seniors on our football team. That's it. We play with a lot of young guys and they'll have to grow up quickly here.”
Below you can see how the match developed during our live updates.
Villa Angela-St. Joseph secures decisive victory over GlenOak
VA-SJ defeats GlenOak 42-7.
Villa Angela-St. Joseph touchdown starts the clock in the third quarter
Thanks to TJ Moore's touchdown in the third quarter, the clock starts running. VA-SJ leads 42-7.
Villa Angela-St. Joseph leads GlenOak 35-7 at halftime
Jerome Cox's 2-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left in the first half breaks the ice for GlenOak. Quarterback Adrion Burt's 20-yard scramble sets it up.
We don't start the second half with a running clock.
Villa Angela-St. Joseph turns a near-fumble into a new score
When this happens, you know things are going well.
GlenOak nearly fumbled deep in their own territory. The fumble was ruled the cause after the whistle.
A few plays later, VA-SJ's DeAngelo White caught a 20-yard screen pass from Johnny Vuraich and scored. The Vikings led 35-0.
Lamar “Bo” Jackson scores again as Villa Angela-St. Joseph advances
Three touchdown runs in four possessions for VA-SJ's Lamar “Bo” Jackson. It was from just two yards, but it's still six points for the Vikings. They lead 28-0.
Villa Angela-St. Joseph leads 21-0 against GlenOak after one quarter
Lamar “Bo” Jackson ran for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Vikings in the first quarter alone.
Lamar “Bo” Jackson Strikes Again for Villa Angela-St. Joseph
A 46-yard touchdown run and now a 45-yard touchdown run for Lamar “Bo” Jackson. VA-SJ leads 21-0 against GlenOak.
Wow.
Villa Angela-St. Joseph extends lead through the air
The Vikings are more than just Lamar “Bo” Jackson.
Quarterback Johnny Vuraich drove VA-SJ up the field on the team's second drive. After a 43-yard completion, he hit Brian Korlovich from 2 yards out to give the Vikings a 14-0 lead.
Watch Ohio High School Football Live on the NFHS Network All Season
Villa Angela-St. Joseph's Lamar “Bo” Jackson knows the end zones
Well, that didn't last long. Two Lamar “Bo” Jackson runs totaling 58 yards put VA-SJ ahead 7-0.
A 46-yard touchdown run by Jackson came on the third play of the game.
Villa Angela-St. Joseph is the first to receive the ball
GlenOak kicks off to VA-SJ. The season opener for both teams has begun.
Contact Mike at [email protected]
On X: @mpopovichREP
We occasionally recommend products and services of interest. If you make a purchase by clicking on one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not influence our reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cantonrep.com/story/sports/high-school/fridaynightohio/2024/08/23/canton-glenoak-high-school-football-score-ohio-villa-angela-st-joseph-bo-jackson-stats-vasj-ohsaa/74865345007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- GlenOak vs. Cleveland VA-SJ OHSAA high school football score updates
- Donald Trump elected president? This time, Russia says “no thanks.”
- Michelle Obama refers to Trump's “black jobs.”
- Kemi Badenoch leads Conservative Party leadership race in latest polls | Politics | News
- Star's demanded cut in Cricket World Cup broadcasting rights is a blow to ICC
- Trump Media Stock 'Will Go Bad' If Donald Trump Loses, Expert Says
- The 2014 South Napa earthquake reborn downtown, but the damage remains
- Hockey Together Camp 2024 culminates in Gangneung: A legacy of ice hockey development shines brighter than ever
- EU offers to lead delivery of MPOX vaccine donations – Euractiv
- Foo Fighters Reject Donald Trump Using 'My Hero' At Rally
- Blockhouse Bay murder: Police cordon off area around tennis club, recreation area after man's death
- Baby contracts Gaza's first case of polio in 25 years | BBC News