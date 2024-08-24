GlenOak vs. Cleveland VA-SJ OHSAA high school football score updates

SIMPLE TWP. Scott Garcia has been a high school football coach for over 30 years.

The GlenOak head coach has seen many great players come and go in his time, and his own team has produced a few.

That's why Garcia's opinion on Villa Angela-St. Joseph phenom Lamar “Bo” Jackson should never be taken lightly.

“He's probably the best tailback I've ever seen,” Garcia said.

Four decades after his legendary namesake was a hit on baseball and football fields, Bo still knows football. Jackson ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns alone to power VA-SJ past the Golden Eagles 42-7 on Friday at Bob Commings Field. He ran for 170 yards that night.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Jackson is an Ohio State commit and is considered one of the nation's top high school running backs. He rushed for 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns last year. He earned a spot on this year's USA Today Network Preseason All-Ohio Football Team.

Georgia was also one of the schools Jackson attended before committing to Ohio State.

“Ohio State and Georgia don't give scholarships to homeless people, do they?” Garcia said.

Jackson was a handful for GlenOak from start to finish in the first half. He ran 46 yards for a touchdown on the third snap of the game. He scored on a 45-yard run later in the first quarter,

There was little consolation for the Golden Eagles after Jackson scored from just two yards out in the second quarter, still putting the Vikings ahead 28-0.

GlenOak quickly found themselves behind the 8-ball after the opening kickoff. The Golden Eagles' only points came on Jerome Cox's 2-yard touchdown run late in the first half. That cut them to 35-7.

The loss ended GlenOak's four-game regular-season winning streak that dates back to 2023. The Golden Eagles face a gauntlet before Federal League play begins. Next week's opponent is reigning Division II state champion Massillon.

“We have a meat grinder,” Garcia said. “We have a young football team that has to keep growing. We have to get better every day.

“We've been here before. We've always played a tough schedule. We have 10 seniors on our football team. That's it. We play with a lot of young guys and they'll have to grow up quickly here.”

Below you can see how the match developed during our live updates.

Villa Angela-St. Joseph secures decisive victory over GlenOak

VA-SJ defeats GlenOak 42-7.

Villa Angela-St. Joseph touchdown starts the clock in the third quarter

Thanks to TJ Moore's touchdown in the third quarter, the clock starts running. VA-SJ leads 42-7.

Villa Angela-St. Joseph leads GlenOak 35-7 at halftime

Jerome Cox's 2-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left in the first half breaks the ice for GlenOak. Quarterback Adrion Burt's 20-yard scramble sets it up.

We don't start the second half with a running clock.

Villa Angela-St. Joseph turns a near-fumble into a new score

When this happens, you know things are going well.

GlenOak nearly fumbled deep in their own territory. The fumble was ruled the cause after the whistle.

A few plays later, VA-SJ's DeAngelo White caught a 20-yard screen pass from Johnny Vuraich and scored. The Vikings led 35-0.

Lamar “Bo” Jackson scores again as Villa Angela-St. Joseph advances

Three touchdown runs in four possessions for VA-SJ's Lamar “Bo” Jackson. It was from just two yards, but it's still six points for the Vikings. They lead 28-0.

Villa Angela-St. Joseph leads 21-0 against GlenOak after one quarter

Lamar “Bo” Jackson ran for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Vikings in the first quarter alone.

Lamar “Bo” Jackson Strikes Again for Villa Angela-St. Joseph

A 46-yard touchdown run and now a 45-yard touchdown run for Lamar “Bo” Jackson. VA-SJ leads 21-0 against GlenOak.

Wow.

Villa Angela-St. Joseph extends lead through the air

The Vikings are more than just Lamar “Bo” Jackson.

Quarterback Johnny Vuraich drove VA-SJ up the field on the team's second drive. After a 43-yard completion, he hit Brian Korlovich from 2 yards out to give the Vikings a 14-0 lead.

Watch Ohio High School Football Live on the NFHS Network All Season

Villa Angela-St. Joseph's Lamar “Bo” Jackson knows the end zones

Well, that didn't last long. Two Lamar “Bo” Jackson runs totaling 58 yards put VA-SJ ahead 7-0.

A 46-yard touchdown run by Jackson came on the third play of the game.

Villa Angela-St. Joseph is the first to receive the ball

GlenOak kicks off to VA-SJ. The season opener for both teams has begun.

Contact Mike at [email protected]

On X: @mpopovichREP

We occasionally recommend products and services of interest. If you make a purchase by clicking on one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not influence our reporting.