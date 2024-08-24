Tiger tennis loses pair in home opener | News, Sports, Courts

MARSHALL — The Marshall tennis team hosted Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd and Tri-City United for home play Friday morning. While the Tigers played as competitively as they have all season, they missed out on their first win of the year, losing 4-3 to LQPV/DB and 5-2 to TCU.

“We have talked a lot as a team about improving the day-to-day operations,” Marshall head coach Alex Cleppe said after the games. He noted that the Tigers only had three varsity players returning from last year, so with one injured, the team has eight girls playing in their first varsity games. “For each of them, it's a little bit of a shock because it's a lot tougher than it is at the JV level. So every game, we just talk about improving and working through some of the issues that come with the transition from JV to varsity.”

Cleppe added that he thought the team performed well overall, noting that the group forced three tiebreakers against TCU, leaving many games that could have gone either way.

“It's one thing to play, but it's another thing to figure out how to finish. So our kids are working on being better at finishing.” said Cleppe.

Marshall drops to 0-6 overall with the two losses. They now prepare for a busy week starting Monday, playing three duals and a quadrangular in a five-day span, all of which are away matches.

“It's a very quick turnaround time,” said Cleppe. “We have a lot of games and not a lot of practice time for these kids, it's a matter of taking it out of the words and trying to apply it. We don't have a lot of time to go out there and do a lot on the field other than for our games on Monday, so we're just going to take the things we learned today and try to find some time in practice or in the warm-up before the game on Monday to apply it, fix it and do the best we can.”

Marshall begins with matchups against MACCRAY and St. Peter at 4 p.m. on Monday and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. After taking Wednesday off, the Tigers take on Redwood Valley on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and close out the week with a Friday quad at Mankato East High School, with Marshall playing Mankato West at 11 a.m. and East at 1 p.m.

LQPV/DB 4, Marshall 3

Every point counted in Marshall's first match of the day against Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd. While the Tigers won two of their three doubles matches, they lost all but their best singles pair in the 4-3 defeat.

Taylor DePover claimed the team's only singles victory of the match with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Hannah Oie. From that point on, however, Marshall lost each of the other three matches.

Marshall took a lead in singles after its No. 2 seed, Justine Kirst, was injured in the season opener, forcing each of Marshall's other singles players to play a pair higher.

“I'll steal a little bit of a football mantra where they say it's the next man on the rise. In tennis we say it's the next woman on the rise, because that's just where we have to stick with it,” said Cleppe. “It was a shame that Justine got injured after one game in her first game… but we tried with guys who just have to play a spot up and they are participating. That's all I can ask for.”

Kathryn Coudron started strong in singles no. 3, winning the first set 6-4. However, Elsie Wiebe then evened the score with a 6-1 victory in the second set and secured a 10-2 victory in the tiebreaker.

Aubrey Schaefer lost her second singles match in three sets to Kayla Jahn, while eighth-grader Kyra Bailey lost 6-1, 6-0 to junior Alexis Olesen.

“[Schaefer’s] she's doing two singles for us now and she's not just rolling, said Cleppe. “She moves her feet, she connects well with her ground punch and she just works her way through the matches to win.”

Peyton Boeck and Emry Weller earned the first of Marshall's two doubles victories with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Val Piotter and Maya Virji in doubles No. 2. Makayli Burrell and Julia Pafko also earned a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Macy Moen and Bri Morstad in doubles No. 3.

TCU 5, Marshall 2

Taylor DePover accounted for both of Marshall’s singles victories on the day, with a win over Tri-City United in Friday’s home-opening three-way. Still, her efforts weren’t enough as Marshall still fell to the Titans 5-2.

DePover won her two sets against Ellie Adams 6-1. However, TCU evened the score when Anne Cooper defeated Aubrey Schaefer by the same score.

Kathryn Coudron lost two close matches against Reagan Steffen 6-4, 6-4, while Kyra Bailey lost 6-3, 6-2 to Clara Leonard.

“Today I spoke with [Bailey] about how JV was one thing and I think you're starting to see the difference between JV and varsity, and she's gotten better every game,” Cleppe said that progress is the most important thing he looks for in all his players. “Take something from every game, add it to your game and get better every day.”

Peyton Boeck and Emry Weller claimed their second doubles win of the day in the second set. The duo lost the first set to Avery Lerfald and Addie Houn 6-1, but recovered for a 6-4 second set win and a 10-8 tiebreaker victory.

Three-set matches were a theme in the duo's doubles matches. Olivia DeGroot and Jazilyn Stienberg-Jones split the first two sets of their match against Ava Flintrop and Avery Lerfald 6-4, 3-6 before losing the tiebreaker 10-7.

In the third doubles, Makayli Burrell and Julia Pafko won the first set 6-2, but lost the second set 6-4 and the tiebreak 10-7.