International voting 2025 | Gloucestershire Cricket





English International Cricket in 2025 – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol Did you know that our international competitions for 2025 are now known? Don’t miss the visit of West Indies Men and India Women in 2025 by checking if you have priority! If not, join the voting today! England Men v West Indies (Men IT20) – Sunday 08 June 2025 Gloucestershire County Cricket Club is pleased to announce that the Seating Unique Stadium will host international men's T20 cricket for the first time since 2022 when West Indies take on England in Bristol in 2:30 pm on Sunday June 8, 2025Tickets for this highly anticipated weekend match will go on sale as indicated below! England Women v India (Women IT20) – Tuesday 01 July 2025 Gloucestershire County Cricket Club can also reveal that the Seating Unique Stadium will host the Women's International T20 cricket again in 2025 when India play England Women in Bristol in 6:30 pm on Tuesday 01 July 2025Tickets for this highly anticipated match will go on sale midweek as noted below! Take part in the draw Ticket sales for this match are now open. Fill in your details at the bottom of this page to get your tickets before someone else does! Public voting closes at 5pm on Tuesday 24 September. Winners of the public vote will be notified on Wednesday, September 25th. However, you may already be eligible to purchase tickets first. Check the schedule below to see if you're at the front of the line! Scroll to the bottom of this page to join the vote! Sales dates and priority windows Check below to see if you are at the front of the queue to buy tickets for this match. Priority ticket window Date GCCC 2024 Members 29/08/24 Buyers of international tickets for Bristol 2024 03/09/24 Previous buyers of international tickets to Bristol 10/09/24 Winners of the ballots for sale at 26/09/24 We are supporters of English cricket 07/10/24 General sale begins 10/10/24 Important voting dates Not a priority ticket buyer yet? Check the voting timeline below to see when you can buy your tickets. Mood stages Date Public voting opened Now Public voting closed 24/09/24 Winners of the first round of voting announced 25/09/24 First round voting winners for sale 26/09/24 Winners of the second round of voting announced 30/09/24 Second round voting winners for sale 01/10/24 Scroll to the bottom of this page to join the vote! Our ticket types We have several ticket types available for this match including general admission tickets, premium tickets and hospitality options for this match. Full pricing will be announced soon. Scroll to the bottom of this page to join the vote! Voting form Internationals 2025 Would you like to participate in the international draw for the 2025 matches in the Seat Unique Stadium? Please fill in your details below.

