Jim Hogan, the veteran Carroll and Capital O-line coach, embodies Helena football





HELENA On any given day in late August, you might find Jim Hogan coaching football at Carroll College or Helena Capital High School. So perhaps no one has more of his fingerprints on Helena football than the man they call Hogie. After his own collegiate football career at the University of Montana, Hogan began a football coaching career that has spanned more than four decades. About half of those four decades have been spent coaching in Helena. “It's just a great game,” Hogan said. “It teaches you so many lessons about life, getting knocked down and getting back up. Setbacks, getting injured, how do you deal with that? How do you come back? Winning and losing, how do you deal with both sides?” After briefly stepping away from Carroll's coaching staff in 2019, Hogan took over as the Capitals' offensive line coach. Coach Hogan, he's a great guy. He's just a guy that loves football, Capital senior offensive lineman Vaughn Wirkus said. I mean, he wakes up at 3:30 in the morning to go to work, and then he goes to football practice. And then he spends time with his family, whatever. And then he goes to more football practice. It's just something he really enjoys doing. Wirkus' teammate on the offensive line agreed. “Definitely the best coach I've ever had,” Capital senior guard Jack Gollehon said. “He knows what we can do before we know it. My freshman year, I had no confidence in myself, nothing. He pushed me to be what I am today.” And if Hogan isn't coaching the Capitals' offensive linemen, chances are he'll be doing the same at Carroll. Hogan was on Carroll's staff for all six of the program's national championships. Oh, Hogies great, he's unbelievable, Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said. He's honest. He's got that energy in him. He understands that he's going to come after you when it's time to come after you. And he's the most caring person in the world. And he wants them to be successful, and he lives and dies for their success. Hogan called the days he had to run between practices at Capital and Carroll great days. It's a great day when you get to work with young men, teach them this great game of football, the camaraderie and everything that goes with it, Hogan said. The strategy, the scheming, the practice, all that. It's a great day.

