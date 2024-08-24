Hartwick hopes for third straight Empire 8 Field Hockey title as 2024 season approaches

Field Hockey | 23-08-2024 09:58:33 AM

Hartwick College is looking to capture its third straight Empire 8 Championship as the 2024 season kicks off on August 30. The E8 league begins on September 20. SUNY Brockport and SUNY Geneseo will join the conference in 2024, expanding Empire 8 field hockey membership to 10 programs.

The top six teams advance to the Empire 8 Championship Tournament, which will take place with the first round on Monday, November 4, semifinals on Thursday, November 7, and the championship game on Sunday, November 10. The Empire 8 Champion will receive an automatic berth to the 2024 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

Fans can watch the action for free all season long on the Empire 8 Network .

2024 Empire 8 Field Hockey Players To Watch

Kirstin Billings, Keuka, Sr., F, Hilton, NY/Hilton Billings scored 13 points on six goals and an assist last season. She needs eight goals and 24 points to lead in both categories at Keuka.

Ella Buchanan, SUNY Brockport, Sr., GK, Barneveld, NY/ Buchanan earned All-SUNYAC First Team and NFHCA All-Region III Second Team honors after going 9-7 with a 1.55 goals-against average, .827 save percentage and three shutouts in 2023.

Jaia Caron, Russell Sage, Jr., GK, Bellows Falls, VT/Bellows Falls Union Caron returns after earning a third All-E8 team title in 2023. She ranked second in the league with a .768 save percentage.

Katrina Clare, SUNY Geneseo, Sr., F, Barker, NY/Barker Clare, an All-SUNYAC first team selection, led the Knights with 13 goals and 27 points in 2023. She has 31 goals and 71 points in 53 career games.

Lydia Coombs, Nazareth, Sr., M/D, Jamesville, NY/Fayetteville-Manlius Coombs earned eight second-team All-Empire honors in 2023 and is expected to lead the Golden Flyers in defense in 2024.

Caitlin Ehlenfield, Elmira, South, V, East Aurora, NY/Iroquois Ehlenfield was the Soaring Eagles' leading scorer in 2023 and is expected to lead the way this season.

Jace Hunzinger, Houghton, Sr., F, Rome, NY/Rome Free Academy Hunzinger, the 2021 Empire 8 Rookie of the Year, will attempt to earn a fourth straight season of All-E8 honors in 2024 (first team 2023; second team 2021 and 2022). She led all of Division III with 21 assists last season and is the Empire 8’s all-time leader with 51 career assists. She is five points shy of 100 in her career.

Ashley Luppens, Hartwick, Gr., GK, Wading River, NY/Shoreham Wading River Luppens earned eight second-team All-Empire honors in 2023. She had a 6-1 record in the league with a 0.63 goals-against average and four shutouts.

Mary Kate McPhee, St. John Fisher, South Africa, M, Salem, NY/Salem McPhee was named to the All-Empire 8 Second Team in 2023 after scoring 10 goals and 22 points.

Mackenzie Mix, Utica, Sr., M, Camden, NY/Camden Mix, a three-time E8 Player to Watch, earned All-Empire 8 Second Team honors in 2023 after earning first team honors in 2022. A three-sport star, Mix was also named Empire 8 Outdoor Track and Field Track Athlete of the Year in 2022 and 2024 as a standout sprinter.

2024 Empire 8 Field Hockey Team Capsules

(Sorted by 2023 status)

Saint John Fisher

St. John Fisher won the regular season title and advanced to the 2023 Empire 8 Championship. This season, the Cardinals will attempt to win their fourth E8 title. The Cardinals will have five former All-Empire 8 selections back in the fold, including seniors Selena Emery, Emma Cooper, Audrey Grieb, Molly Fisher and sophomore Mary Kate McPhee. Emery, the 2021 E8 Defensive Player of the Year, will attempt to earn All-E8 honors for the fourth straight year, while Cooper, a two-time All-E8 first team pick, had five goals, 12 assists and 22 points. Grieb led the team in scoring last year with 11 goals and 32 points, while McPhee added 10 goals. Head coach Lauren Scorza and her staff, who was the 2023 Empire 8 Coaching Staff of the Year, have eight talented newcomers looking to make an immediate impact.

Hartwick

The Hawks will be looking to win a third straight Empire 8 Championship in 2024. Hartwick returns 19 players from last season’s team that advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament. Including the postseason. Hartwick will be looking to replace a trio of All-E8 stalwarts Julie Ruzzi, Libby Fortin and Emily Strutt, but has a strong group of seniors looking to step into bigger roles in 2024, including midfielders Makenzie Kensel and Ashley Tricario along with defenders Kiara Dolan and Sami Shortino. Fifth-year goalkeeper Ashley Luppens was an All-E8 second-team selection in 2023, while forward Danielle Hand was the 2023 Empire 8 Rookie of the Year and an All-E8 second-team pick.

Houghton

Houghton has 11 wins in 2023 and reached the Empire 8 semifinals. The Highlanders have 18 players and 10 starters from last season returning, including Jace Hunzinger, who is trying to earn All-E8 honors for the fourth straight season in 2024. She led all of Division III with 21 assists last season and is the Empire 8’s all-time assists leader with 51 career assists. Fellow seniors Deborah Cross, who like Hunzinger is hoping to earn All-E8 honors for the fourth straight year, and Bekah Davie, a two-time All-E8 selection, are back to lead the way for Houghton. Davie enters the season with 45 career goals and 95 points, while Cross had 30 points last season. Sophomore Adria Hartzler had 25 points in her rookie season last year. Head coach Hannah Ogden has also brought in a versatile group of six newcomers ready to contribute.

Utica

The Pioneers reached the Empire 8 Tournament for the fifth straight season in 2023 and return 12 players, including seven starters. Up front, Utica graduate Alyssa Pisano returns, who led the Pioneers with 30 points on 14 goals and two assists to earn All-E8 first team honors. She was also a second-team pick in 2022. Senior midfielder Mackenzie Mix, an All-Empire 8 second team pick in 2023 and first-team selection in 2022, has 52 career points (18 goals, 16 assists) in 55 career games and is a multiple E8 champion as a sprinter on the track. Defensively, All-Empire 8 first team selection and 2023 E8 Defensive Player of the Year Madison Ranalli returns after leading the nation in defensive saves in both 2022 and 2023. Senior goalkeeper Hannah Young will be counted on as a team leader. Head coach Nikki Hobiaca has a strong group of newcomers ready to contribute.

Russell Sage

The Russell Sage Gators return 11 players from last season’s Empire 8-tournament team. Carissa Warren, who helped Hartwick win back-to-back league titles as an assistant coach in 2022 and 2023, will take over as head coach at Russell Sage in 2024. Graduate Alyssa Fitzgerald returns after earning All-Empire 8 first-team honors in 2023. She tied for second in the league with 17 goals and tied for fourth with 36 points. While the Gators will have to replace E8 Co-Player of the Year and NFHCA Second Team All-American Amy Stevens, Warren has a strong group of newcomers. Junior goalie Jaia Caron returns after earning All-E8 third-team honors. She ranked second in the league with a .768 save percentage.

Kitchen

The Wolves are looking to return to the Empire 8 postseason in 2024. Keuka returns 13 players from 2023, including senior forward Kirstin Billings, senior goaltender Jordan Nichols and juniors Anna Dewey and Tori Nelson. Billings led the Wolves in scoring last season and needs eight goals and 24 points in 2024 to become Keukas' career leader in both categories. Nichols was second in the E8 with 171 saves last season and third in save percentage. She needs 79 saves to become Keukas' all-time leader.

Nazareth

Nazareth will look to return to the postseason in 2024 as first-year head coach Kelsey Devine takes over for the Golden Flyers. Sixteen letterwinners and all 11 starters return for the Golden Flyers in 2024. Junior defenseman Lydia Coombs returns after earning All-Empire 8 second-team honors in 2023. Classmate Audra Mieczkowski was an All-E8 third-team pick at forward, while fellow junior Avery Tanton returns after earning All-Empire 8 third-team honors in 2022.

Elmira

The Soaring Eagles will be looking to make a postseason push in 2024. Sophomore forward Caitlin Ehlenfield, junior defenders Jazmine Knox and Jessica Yesensky, along with sophomore midfielder Madison Fleming will be counted on to lead the Soaring Eagles. Elmira has six promising newcomers joining in 2024, and all six are poised to step into the starting lineup.

SUNY-Brockport

The SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles will begin their first season in the Empire 8 in 2024. Last season, Brockport won 11 games and reached the SUNYAC semifinals. Sixteen players and nine starters from last season’s team return, including All-SUNYAC first-team selections goalie Ella Buchanan and forward Emmalee Moore, both seniors. Fellow seniors Paige Thowe (All-SUNYAC second team) and Quinn Guy will also lead the way. Additionally, the Golden Eagles added a pair of former All-Empire 8 selections in midfielder Sam Choate and forward Rileigh Luste from St. John Fisher.

SUNY Geneseo

SUNY Geneseo will make its Empire 8 debut in 2024 after a long, successful run in the SUNYAC, which included three league titles, most recently in 2019. Head coach Margaret McConnell Shaffer enters her seventh season at Geneseo in 2024 and has a 65-28 record. The Knights return 21 players and nine starters from last season’s team that won 11 games and advanced to the SUNYAC semifinals. Four fifth-year seniors, Katrina Clare, Olivia Hernick, Grace Olczak and Lauren Briody, return to lead the way. Clare was an All-SUNYAC first team selection and has 31 career goals. Fellow All-SUNYAC selections Hailey Roethel, Emma Fon, Sam Lewis and Hernick will also lead the way.

Final standings Empire 8 Field Hockey 2023

St. John Fisher (11-8, 7-0 E8)

Hartwick (12-6, 6-1 E8) Champions of the competition

Houghton (11-6, 5-2 E8)

Utica (7-11, 4-3 E8)

Russell Sage (6-10, 3-4 E8)

Keuka (4-12, 2-5 E8)

Nazareth (1-14, 1-6 E8)

Elmira (2-10, 0-7 E8)

^ SUNY Brockport and SUNY Geneseo will make their debut in the Empire 8 in 2024. Brockport and Geneseo joined the SUNYAC in 2023.

