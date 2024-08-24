Men's Tennis Announces Class of 2028





PROVIDENCE, RI. – Brown Head, men's tennis coach Alex Kasarov has announced two newcomers for the 2024 season in Toby Luo And Lucas Phimvongsa . Brown Head, men's tennis coachhas announced two newcomers for the 2024 season inAnd Toby Luo | Irvine, California | Pacific Academy Toby comes to College Hill ranked No. 23 in the nation by Tennis Recruiting and a five-star recruit out of Pacific Academy. He reached the finals of the Southern California Junior Sections in Boys 16s and was an Honor Roll student for four years. Why brown: “I chose Brown because I loved seeing how close each team member was to each other. I believe that I can truly grow as an individual in Brown's unique environment and supportive atmosphere. Additionally, Brown's Open Curriculum allows me to hone my personal interests and pursue my current and future goals.” Lucas Phimvongsa | Enfield, Connecticut | Enfield Secondary School As a senior in high school, Lukas was an All-American and a 2024 State Champion. During his years at Enfield High School, Lukas was a 4x All-State, 4x All-Conference, and 3x Most Valuable Player. As a class, Lukas was named Class of 2024 Salutatorian and an All-Connecticut Scholar Athlete. Why Brown: “The combination of sports, study and social opportunities created exactly the environment I was looking for.” BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

