The most exciting hockey games in Olympic history

Two-time Olympic participant with the Great Britain hockey team in 2000, where he was captain of the team, and previously in 1996 Jon Wyatt (195 caps) Interim Senior Director, International Hockey Federation (FIH), gives his analysis of the Paris 2024 hockey tournament from a sporting and technical perspective.

What is your overall technical assessment of the hockey tournaments in Paris 2024?

Jon Wyatt: The Paris 2024 hockey tournaments were characterised by intense competition, making them some of the most exciting in recent Olympic history. The high number of shootouts, draws and close games underlined how evenly matched the teams were. In the men’s tournament, 55% of games ended in a draw or were decided by a single goal, a significant increase from the 34% in Tokyo. The women’s competition was similarly competitive, with 42% of games being close, matching Tokyo’s figures. What really set Paris 2024 apart were the unexpected results that defied the world rankings, adding to the excitement. Both the men’s and women’s finals were decided by shootouts, a first in Olympic history, underscoring the level playing field and unpredictability that made Paris 2024 a standout edition of Olympic hockey.

What trends characterised hockey at Paris 2024, compared to previous editions of the Olympic Games?

Paris 2024 was notable for its exceptional defensive performances, particularly from the goalkeepers, earning it the reputation of the “Olympic Games for goalkeepers”. Goalkeeping was often the deciding factor in thrilling matches, with goalkeepers turning the tide in games that could have gone either way. For example, in the men’s competition, India’s match against Great Britain was heavily influenced by Sreejesh’s incredible goalkeeping. Both Pirmin Blaak and Anne Veenendaal were instrumental in the Netherlands winning gold medals, particularly in the shoot-outs, as was Ye Jiao in China’s back-to-back shoot-out victories in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

The impact of these performances was clearly visible in the overall scoring statistics, with a 25% drop in goals scored in the men's tournament compared to Tokyo – 155 goals in Paris versus 209 in Tokyo. This drop was not only due to lower penalty corner conversion rates, but also to improved defensive strategies and goalkeeping.

Interestingly, the women’s tournament maintained similar goal-scoring levels to Tokyo, indicating that while men’s hockey saw a shift toward stronger defenses, the balance in the women’s game did not shift significantly during the last Olympic cycle. These trends highlight a broader shift in the sport, with defensive tactics and goaltending becoming increasingly important in determining the outcome of matches.

Another notable trend in Paris 2024 was the significant impact cards had on the game, and how teams adjusted their strategies when they were short a player. In previous tournaments, teams might have stuck to their tactics despite being short-handed, but in Paris, the effect of receiving a card, whether green or yellow, was much more pronounced. Teams would often retreat into a defensive posture, often retreating into their 23-yard box, leading to classic attack-versus-defense scenarios during penalties. Strategic adjustments were crucial during these periods, as teams realized that it was nearly impossible to maintain an aggressive posture with ten players, especially in the intense heat of Paris. Teams had to maintain their discipline, knowing that even a minor infraction could drastically change the momentum of the match.

Penalty Corners are a huge part of modern hockey, but Paris 2024 saw a lower conversion rate than previous Games. What do you think was the reason behind this change?

The effectiveness of penalty corners (PCs) at Paris 2024 was significantly reduced, and this shift can largely be attributed to the improved quality of penalty corner defence and goalkeeping. Across the board, conversion rates for PCs were significantly lower than expected. For example, in the men’s tournament, Germany and Belgium were the best, converting 25% of their penalty corners, while Argentina and South Africa were on 20%, but the remaining teams were less than 1 in 5. This drop in conversion rates was not due to a decrease in attacking prowess, but rather to the notable improvements in defensive strategies and goalkeeping performance.

In recent years, there has been a growing proficiency among teams in rushing from penalty corners, with specialist players now dedicating themselves to this high-pressing role. The development of protective equipment and the increasing prowess of defenders have also played a major part in this trend. The fact that most teams now field two rushers means that goalkeepers can concentrate on protecting one side of the goal, further complicating the efforts of attackers and changing the way teams approach this crucial aspect of the game.

Hockey has largely gone from a 2-dimensional sport to a 3-dimensional one in the past decade. Was Paris 2024 a good showcase for how much value aerial play adds to hockey?

Paris 2024 highlighted the growing importance of aerial play in modern hockey, a trend that has been developing over the past decade. The aerial pass has become an essential tool to break down well-organised defences, especially in high-stakes matches where the ground play is fiercely contested. A standout moment came during the women’s quarter-final between Germany and Argentina, where Nike Lorenz’s 25-metre aerial pass while running at full speed was an astonishing display of skill that set up a crucial goal, perfectly beating the last defender and allowing her teammate to reach the ball just ahead of the keeper, winning the penalty that was converted to give Germany the lead.

The aerial pass provides teams with a way to bypass tightly packed midfield and defensive lines, creating opportunities on the other side of the defensive structures. In a tournament as competitive as Paris 2024, where defences were tight and the margin for error was minimal, the aerial pass emerged as a key tactic, stretching defences and creating scoring opportunities.

How do you look back on the level of the teams that ultimately did not qualify for the quarter-finals, but performed excellently in the group stage?

The teams that failed to make it to the quarter-finals at Paris 2024 still displayed a very high level of skill, reflecting the growing depth of international hockey. On the men’s side, all teams that qualified for the Olympics had competed in the Pro League in recent years, highlighting the importance of regular, high-level competition. The Pro League provides these teams with consistent exposure to top-level opponents, clearly contributing to their readiness and resilience in major tournaments. China’s women are another good example, as they have steadily used the Pro League to continue to improve their standards, and it paid off with a historic silver medal at Paris 2024.

This was also evident in how close the group stage matches were. Many matches were decided by a narrow margin, and although some teams such as New Zealand Men and South Africa Women ended up with five losses in the group stage, the gameplay was much more exciting than the results suggest, with most matches decided by a single goal, which on another day could easily have resulted in a different outcome.

This shows that the gap between the top teams and the rest is closing, thanks in part to the annual FIH Pro League and Nations Cup. The introduction of Nations Cup 2 in the coming year will further support this trend by providing a clear path for emerging teams to progress and challenge the established powers in international hockey. The competitive structure now in place promises to continue to raise the standard of play across all participating nations.

Looking at the bigger picture, what do you think of the overall performance of the referees at Paris 2024?

The refereeing at Paris 2024 was of a very high standard, with the referees demonstrating a level of preparation and performance that surpassed previous Olympic Games. The refereeing team underwent extensive training and preparation in the 10 months leading up to the Games, including tailored fitness training and individual assessments, online group and individual sessions with the excellent Umpire Manager team, and a pre-tournament camp in Paris to finalise their preparations. This comprehensive approach ensured that the referees were not only physically prepared, but also mentally sharp and well-coordinated as a team. The results were clearly visible, with feedback from players, coaches and officials praising the quality of the refereeing throughout the tournament.

The successful introduction of mixed gender referees on the field, now standard in the FIH Pro League, was well received. Although this was only implemented at a limited number of matches in Paris, as it was the first time it had been implemented at the Olympic Games, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive and reflects the gender-equal approach we take as a sport.

The use of the Hawkeye video umpiring system also significantly improved the accuracy of decisions. With more angles, higher definition images and advanced slow-motion capabilities, video umpires were able to make accurate decisions, reducing the chance of error. The system processed over 240 video referrals during the tournament and while no system can guarantee 100% perfection, the combination of highly skilled video umpires and advanced technology ensured that the officiating at Paris 2024 was of the highest possible standard, contributing to the overall fairness and integrity of the competition.