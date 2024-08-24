India's Dhawan calls time on his cricket career





Flamboyant Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from cricket on Saturday, saying he wants to focus on the future. The 38-year-old Dhawan played his last competitive match as captain of the Punjab Kings during this year's edition of the glittering Indian Premier League T20 tournament. “As I close this chapter of my cricket journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support!” he said in a social media post. “It is important to turn the page and move on in life. Therefore, I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket.” The left-handed bowler scored 2,315 runs with seven centuries in 34 Tests. He was prolific in ODIs, scoring 6,793 runs in 167 matches at an average of 44.11. Dhawan has represented four other teams in the IPL besides Punjab and is the second highest run-scorer of the tournament after Virat Kohli. He knocked 6,769 IPL runs in 221 innings and had a batting average of 127.14. His last appearance for India was in an ODI series against Bangladesh in December 2022. “I leave with peace in my heart because I played for India for so long,” Dhawan said. “I told myself that I shouldn't be sad that I'm not playing for India anymore, but rather happy that I played for the country.” abh/gle/tym

