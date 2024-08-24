English village posts claim to be the true birthplace of cricket

Roula Khalaf, editor-in-chief of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

The remarkable death of Jasper Vinall, who played cricket four hundred years ago, contains important clues about the origins of the sport that have only now come to light.

On 28 August 1624, during a match in the village of Horsted Keynes in West Sussex, the small farmer was struck on the forehead by the batsman as he went to catch the ball. When he succumbed to his injuries a few days later, he became the first recorded fatality in the history of the sport.

Next week, Horsted Keynes celebrates the renaissance of village cricket in the rural corner of the Sussex Weald, where Vinall played the first organised match four hundred years ago.

Members of the cricket club are commemorating his death by highlighting the role played by Sussex shepherds and small farmers in the development of the sport, before the landlords of Hambledon in neighbouring Hampshire laid claim to its invention.

A cricket match in Hambledon, Hampshire. The club was founded in 1750 Chronicle/Alamy

There are two histories of cricket, says Bob Willard Watts, a left-handed spin bowler in Horsted Keynes' team who unearthed the four-century-old Latin manuscript documenting Vinall's death at the National Archives in Kew.

There’s the Hambledon version of lords and cucumber sandwiches, where cricket seems to have been fully developed in the 18th century. And then there’s the earlier version, where locals play a game that was already well established, he said.

The true origins of cricket have always been somewhat shrouded in mystery. The death of Vinall, which was ruled an accident by the Assize Court, has been mentioned in passing in the past. This shows that a version of the game was already being played in scattered hamlets and woodland clearings in Sussex more than a century before the Hampshire gentry took up the game.

Hambledon, where the rules of the sport were laid down in the mid-18th century, has since been regarded as the birthplace of cricket.

It's all a bit of a myth, says Simon Hughes, a former first-class bowler, author and editor of the Cricketer magazine, who has backed up Horsted Keynes' claim in a booklet accompanying a celebration at the village's cricket club this week.

A manuscript documenting the death of Jasper Vinall during the cricket match The National Archives (TNA) ASSI 35/67/8

Hughes said the new details that have emerged from Willard Wattss' research show that there was already a good structure for the game, with organised teams, in the Sussex weald in the early 17th century. The raw ingredients of the sport, bat, ball and pitch, were all there.

Willard Watts had the court manuscript regarding Vinall's death translated from Latin by a Canadian scholar via a post on the online social network Reddit.

What makes it interesting in the history of cricket is that the sport was already well established here in 1624. People travelled from village to village to play and it was already known as the general sport of cricket.

They paid half a penny for their clubs (indicating that the game was already a success), and they didn't just use shepherd crooks, according to Willard Watts, who said the manuscript also provided evidence that the ball was about the size of a fist then, as it is now.

Willard Wattss's house overlooks the picturesque village green where Vinall found his destiny, and his back garden opens onto the cricket ground where the club plays today.

Bob Willard Watts: There are two histories of cricket Andrew Hasson/FT A match at Horsted Keynes Cricket Club HKCC

Ten seasons ago there were just eight senior members, but a younger committee took over and managed to re-establish the sport at the heart of the community, breaking a trend that had seen clubs in other parts of England close.

There are now 80 paying members, 55 playing and 40 juniors aged between 5 and 12. The main team age group is 13 to 69 and the club says the next goal is to get more women and girls playing.

Club chairman Oli Wright attributes this transformation to the encouragement given to people of all ages and experience levels. You can be the best player in the world or the worst, he said.

Uncovering the club's history also played a role.

With Wright, whose day job is running East Sussex County Council’s IT department, having been kept busy during lockdown, he digitised a mountain of scoresheets and other documents that were gathering dust at the back of the pavilion.

Old score overview from the club archive Andrew Hasson/FT

These chronicle the clubs’ fickle fortunes on the pitch over more than a century. They also show farmers lending barns for indoor training in the winter, famous names such as former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan playing on the pitch, and an early account of a match between married and unmarried men from the village to open the season. The former won.

They hadn't been out the night before, Wright said.

The club's origin story and the work Wright has done since then to shape the club's social history have helped to spark a revival of cricket in one of the villages where it all began.

Once you have a story, you start attracting people again, Wright said.