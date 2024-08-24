High school football recap: Scores and highlights from Week 1 action in NE Ohio





CLEVELAND, Ohio Week 1 of the high school football season is here. It started early with a Thursday night game in Youngstown featuring a team ranked in the cleveland.com preseason Top 25, but the season really got underway for most of Northeast Ohio on Friday night. Check out the scores and highlights from Week 1 of the first Friday night of the regular season below. 22:01 – #13 Medina v Stow The Bees used a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. #13 Medina-42 Stow-14 FINAL 21:59 – #13 Medina v Stow The Bees continue to find the end zone. #13 Medina-42 Stow-14 4:17, Q4 09:53 – #25 Shaker Heights vs Willoughby South A convincing victory for the Raiders over the Rebels. #25 Shaker Heights – 28 Willoughby South – 7 FINAL 21:49 – #2 St. Edward v Pickerington North The Eagles go on the road and defeat the Panthers. #2 Saint Edward – 28 Pickerington North -0 FINAL 9:47 PM – #18 Avon Lake v Strongsville The Shoremen take advantage of late turnovers to pick up a win in Week 1. #18 Avon Lake – 21 Sterksville – 12 FINAL 09:44 – #15 North Ridgeville vs. North Olmsted The Rangers took an early lead and never looked back. #15 North Ridgeville – 48 North Olmsted – 0 FINAL 9:43 – #16 Green v Dover Dover makes a final pass into the end zone to beat Green. #16 Green – 24 Dover-28 FINAL 9:39 PM – #4 Cleveland Heights v Trotwood-Madison A shutout victory for the Tigers. #4 Cleveland Heights – 6 Trotwood-Madison – 0 FINAL 21:38 – #14 Kirtland v Dalton Kirtland wins at home in a shootout. #14 Kirtland – 55 Dalton-34 FINAL 21:36 – #5 Mentor v Jackson Mentor took a lead in the second half and won in week 1. #5 Mentor-36 Jackson-13 FINAL 9:35 PM – #21 Lake Catholic v Cardinal Mooney #21 Catholic More – 14 Cardinal Mooney -0 FINAL 21:32 – #13 Medina v Stow Medina saves an attempted onside kick and then extends their lead in the fourth quarter. #13 Medina-35 Stow-14 9:41, Q4 9:30pm – #17 Nordonia in Bedford #17 Northern Ireland – 41 Bedford – 6 FINAL 9:29 PM – #18 Avon Lake v Strongsville The Shoremen take a two-score lead with under two minutes left on the clock. #18 Avon Lake – 21 Sterksville -6 1:55, Q4 9:27pm – #8 Wadsworth v Barberton #8 Wadsworth-42 Barberton – 0 FINAL 21:26 hours – #22 Kenston vs Boardman Boardman comes from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Bombers. #22 Kenston-18 Driver – 19 FINAL 21:26 hrs – #1 Archbishop Hoban v Severn Archbishop Spalding (Md.) #1 Archbishop Hoban – 14 Severn Archbishop Spalding – 28 FINAL 09:20 – #25 Shaker Heights vs Willoughby South #25 Shaker Heights – 21 Willoughby South – 7 21:24 hrs – #11 Highland v #12 Hudson #11 Highland – 31 #12 Hudson-24 1:04, Q4 9:22 – #19 Perry vs. Madison #19 Perry-42 Madison-10 FINAL 21:22 hours – #9 VASJ vs GlenOak #9 VASJ-42 GlenOak – 7 FINAL 21:20 hrs – #14 Kirtland v Dalton Kirtland is putting the finishing touches on their Week 1 performance. #14 Kirtland – 48 Dalton-21 4:07, Q4 21:16 – #2 St. Edward v Pickerington North #2 Saint Edward – 28 Pickerington North -0 1:05, Q4 9:15 – #24 Aurora in Twinsburg #24 Northern Lights – 42 Twinsburg – 6 FINAL 21:13 – #11 Highland v #12 Hudson #11 Highland – 24 #12 Hudson-24 6:24, Q4 21:12 – #1 Archbishop Hoban v Severn Archbishop Spalding (Md.) Hoban comes within two scores on a 1-yard touchdown run. #1 Archbishop Hoban – 14 Severn Archbishop Spalding – 28 6:39, Q4 9:10 PM – #4 Cleveland Heights v Trotwood-Madison #4 Cleveland Heights – 6 Trotwood-Madison – 0 Start of Q4 09:08 – #25 Shaker Heights vs Willoughby South #25 Shaker Heights – 21 Willoughby South – 0 Start of Q4 21:07 – #2 St. Edward v Pickerington North The Eagles extended their lead late in the third quarter. #2 Saint Edward – 21 Pickerington North -0 3:13, Q3 21:04 – #13 Medina v Stow Medina regains the lead after a pick-six. #13 Medina-21 Stow-14 4:10, Q3 9:02 PM – #18 Avon Lake v Strongsville Strongsville scores an 87-yard touchdown run, but the extra point is no good. #18 Avon Lake – 14 Sterksville -6 5:31, Q3 9:00 PM – #5 Mentor v Jackson The Cardinals score two touchdowns in a span of six seconds. #5 Mentor-33 Jackson-13 2:02, Q3 8:57 – #16 Green v Dover #16 Green – 24 Dover-14 Start Q4 20:50 hrs – #11 Highland v #12 Hudson Hudson finishes a long drive with a rushing touchdown to tie the score. #11 Highland – 17 #12 Hudson-17 1:27, Q3 8:48pm – #22 Kenston vs Boardman Boardman scores a touchdown in the final seconds of the third quarter. #22 Kenston-18 Driver – 12 0:14, Q3 20:46 – #1 Archbishop Hoban v Severn Archbishop Spalding (Md.) Hoban continues to struggle against Spalding's strong defense. #1 Archbishop Hoban – 7 Severn Archbishop Spalding – 28 8:44 – #16 Green v Dover Green takes its first lead of the game with a 22-yard field goal. #16 Green – 17 Dover-14 4:20, 3Q 20:36 – #5 Mentor v Jackson The Cardinals open the second half with a touchdown, extending their lead. #5 Mentor-20 Jackson-13 20:34 – #22 Kenston vs. Boardman The Bombers score midway through the third quarter to take their biggest lead of the night. #22 Kenston-18 Driver – 6 6:03, Q3 20:32 hrs – #11 Highland v #12 Hudson #11 Highland – 17 #12 Hudson-10 8:03, Q3 20:22 – #13 Medina v Stow #13 Medina-14 Storage – 7 Rest 8:19 PM – #21 Lake Catholic v Cardinal Mooney The Cougars scored the only points of the game midway through the second quarter. #21 Catholic More – 7 Cardinal Mooney -0 Rest 8:15pm – #2 St. Edward v Pickerington North The Eagles take a two-score lead heading into the final minutes of the first half. #2 Saint Edward – 14 Pickerington North -0 2:00 PM, Q2 8:13 PM – #25 Shaker Heights v Willoughby South #25 Shaker Heights – 14 Willoughby South – 0 Rest 8:10 PM – #18 Avon Lake v Strongsville #18 Avon Lake – 14 Sterksville -0 Rest 20:04 – #1 Archbishop Hoban v Severn Archbishop Spalding (Md.) #1 Archbishop Hoban – 7 Severn Archbishop Spalding – 28 8:04 PM – #4 Cleveland Heights v Trotwood-Madison A low-scoring game in Cleveland Heights. #4 Cleveland Heights – 6 Trotwood-Madison – 0 Rest 20:02 hours – #9 VASJ vs GlenOak #9 VASJ-35 GlenOak – 0 7:05, Q2 7:59 – #16 Green v Dover Green evens the score with less than a minute left in the first half. #16 Green – 14 Dover-14 0:49, 2Q 19:58 – #14 Kirtland v Dalton #14 Kirtland – 34 Dalton-7 5:47, Q2 19:56 – #5 Mentor v Jackson Jackson scores a field goal late in the first half. #5 Mentor-14 Jackson-13 3:26, Q2 7:55 – #2 St. Edward vs. Pickerington North #2 Saint Edward – 7 Pickerington North -0 9:46, Q2 19:54 – #11 Highland v #12 Hudson #11 Highland – 10 #12 Hudson-10 7:52 – #16 Green v Dover Dover regains the lead with a 37-yard touchdown pass. #16 Green – 7 Dover-14 4:12, 2Q 7:49 – #2 St. Edward vs. Pickerington North #2 Saint Edward – 0 Pickerington North -0 End of Q1 19:47 – #14 Kirtland v Dalton #14 Kirtland – 27 Dalton-7 8:13, Q2 7:46 – #16 Green v Dover Green is stuck after a 76-yard touchdown drive. #16 Green – 7 Dover-7 6:00, 2Q 19:41 – #14 Kirtland v Dalton Kirtland has now scored 20 points without reply while trailing 7-0. #14 Kirtland – 20 Dalton-7 11:56, Q2 7:39 – #15 North Ridgeville vs. North Olmsted #15 North Ridgeville – 27 North Olmsted – 0 0:13, K1 7:38 PM – #5 Mentor v Jackson #5 Mentor-14 Jackson-10 0:33, Q1 19:37 – #13 Medina v Stow #15 Medina-7 Storage – 7 End of Q1 7:35 – #18 Avon Lake vs. Strongsville The Shoremen land the first blow with a 76-yard touchdown pass. #18 Avon Lake – 7 Sterksville -0 0:55, K1 7:33 PM – #4 Cleveland Heights v Trotwood-Madison #4 The Tigers have a one-score lead entering the second quarter. #4 Cleveland Heights – 6 Trotwood-Madison – 0 7:26 – #15 North Ridgeville vs. North Olmsted North Ridgeville continues to build on its lead in the first quarter. #15 North Ridgeville – 20 North Olmsted – 0 2:54, Q1 7:25pm – #11 Highland v #12 Hudson Hudson tied the score with a 38-yard field goal. #11 Highland – 3 #12 Hudson-3 7:25 pm – #9 VASJ vs GlenOak VASJ is already ahead by three scores early in the second quarter. #9 WASHING – 21 GlenOak – 0 19:16 – #13 Medina v Stow #15 Medina-7 Storage – 0 8:04, Q1 19:16 – #14 Kirtland v Dalton Kirtland answers with a touchdown, but misses the two-point conversion. #14 Kirtland – 6 Dalton-7 7:16, question 1 7:14pm – #15 North Ridgeville vs. North Olmsted #15 North Ridgeville – 7 North Olmsted – 0 7:13 PM – #5 Mentor v Jackson #5 Mentor-14 Jackson-0 8:25, K1 19:08 – #14 Kirtland v Dalton Dalton scores on their opening drive. #25 Kirtland – 0 Dalton-7 8:01, K1 19:04 – #5 Mentor v Jackson Mentor scores first with an early touchdown. #5 Mentor-7 Jackson-0 10:34, Q1 Preparation for the match

