Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek top the list of top contenders

The US Open 2024 tennis tournament, which begins on August 26 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, is the final Grand Slam event of the year.

All the best tennis players in the world come together at Flushing Meadows.

Recently crowned Olympic champion Novak Djokovic will attempt to defend his men's singles title and equal his record fifth US Open title. Coco Gauffthe reigning women's singles champion is going for her second Grand Slam.

But Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek may have other ideas. Here are the top title contenders for the 2024 US Open in the men's and women's singles tournaments:

Novak Djokovic

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic became the oldest US Open men's singles champion in the Open Era after beating Daniil Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium last year.

It was his fourth US Open title, but the record holder of 24 Grand Slam titles has yet to taste success in the Big Four this year. Djokovic put an end to questions about his age by beating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the 2024 Paris Olympics to become the oldest Olympic gold medallist in the men's singles. tennis at the age of 37.

If the Serbian player successfully defends his title at the 2024 US Open, he will equal Roger Federer, Jimmy Conors and Pete Sampras, the only players to have won five US Open titles in the Open Era.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has won two of the three Grand Slam titles so far this year and is in exceptional form. He will be chasing a third. The Spaniard won his first US Open title in 2022 by beating Norway's Casper Ruud in the final.

Alcaraz, a three-time Grand Slam winner at 21, settled for the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after falling short in the final to Novak Djokovic. He did, however, outlast Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in July, adding to the French Open he won earlier that year.

Jannik Sinner

After winning the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne, Jannik Sinner will be full of confidence for the last Grand Slam of the season.

The Italian, currently ranked world number one, has yet to reach the semi-finals of the US Open. His best run at the tournament came in 2022, when he reached the last eight before losing to eventual champion Alcaraz.

Iga Swaatek

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek will be looking to add another major to her collection after securing her fourth French Open in June. As world No. 1, she will be aiming to win the US Open, a title she last won in 2022 after beating Ons Jabeur in the final.

The Polish star’s adaptability on court will be a major advantage at the 2024 US Open, where her strategic play could prove crucial. She will be aiming for her second Grand Slam victory on hardcourt.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff's maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open marked the beginning of her rise as one of the most formidable forces on the tennis circuit. Her aggressive play and quick movements helped her defeat Aryna Sabalenka in the final and the American will be hoping for a successful title defence in front of a home crowd.

Aryna Sabalenka

2023 US Open runner-up Aryna Sabalenka is hoping to go one step further this time around. Sabalenka’s fast serves make her a force to be reckoned with on the hardcourt. The two-time Australian Open winner, who withdrew from the 2024 Paris Olympics, heads into the US Open with a fresh outlook and her sights set on the title.