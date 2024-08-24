Sports
AHL demands cut-resistant scarves for players
The death of American hockey player Adam Johnson in 2023 from a cut to his neck during a game in England has led to new discussions about the safety of neck muscles.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The American Hockey League announced Friday that cut-resistant neck protection will be mandatory for every player and official on the ice on all 32 teams beginning this season.
AHL President and CEO Scott Howson said the league's Board of Governors unanimously approved the move, which applies to every skater and official, regardless of age and experience. The league made the use of cut-resistant socks and wrist guards mandatory a year ago.
The 2023 death of American hockey player Adam Johnson a cut on the neck of a skater during a competition in England has led to competitions around the world discussing ways to prevent such injuriesincluding a new one mandate for young players in the United States. Johnson, a former NHL player with Pittsburgh, was 29.
Hockey Canada has required neck protection for young players for thirty years. Connecticut high school player Teddy Balkind dies from a skate cut on the neck in 2022 brought the conversation back in the foreground.
The International Ice Hockey Federation announced in December that they: mandatory neck protectors at all levels of tournaments it organizes. The NHL currently has no mandate and would be subject to negotiations between the league and the players' union.
The AHL has existed since 1936 and is the primary developmental league for all 32 NHL teams.
