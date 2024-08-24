Grateful Dhawan bids farewell to cricket

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan. Photo: Getty Images of the Rediff Archives

Veteran Indian season opener Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, two years after he last wore the national jersey. He said he is leaving the cricket field a happy man after representing the country in all three formats.

The 38-year-old made his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam and his last match for India was also a 50-overs match, against Bangladesh in 2022.

“As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!” Dhawan said in a post on X

“It is important to turn the page to move on in life and that is why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid farewell to my cricket journey, I have peace in my heart that I played for so long,” he said.

Dhawan is a product of Sonnet Club and a fighter from West Delhi. He played in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India but had fallen out of favour in recent years due to inconsistent performances and the emergence of younger talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan had a prolific ODI career. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images of the Rediff Archives

His best came in the 50-over format when he amassed 6793 runs at an average of 44.11, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. He averaged 40.61 for his 2315 Test runs, with seven centuries.

“I am at a point in my life where when I look back, I see only memories and when I look forward, I see a new world. I had one goal in life, to play for India, and I have achieved it,” he said.

“I am very thankful to DDCA (Delhi and Districts Cricket Association), BCCI and my fans. And that's why I tell myself, don't be sad that you are not playing for India anymore, be happy that you played for your country. And that's the most important thing for me, that I played,” he said in his closing remarks in the social media post.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan cemented his place in the team after a stunning debut against Australia. Photo: BCCI

The Delhi-born batsman did not have a memorable start to his international career as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck.

However, after initial struggles, Dhawan returned to the Indian team in 2013 and cemented his position in all three formats with a number of fine performances, including being named Player of the Tournament during India's victorious campaign in the Champions Trophy in England.

One of the highlights of his illustrious career was the brilliant 185 he scored against Australia on his Test debut at Mohali, his century coming in just 85 balls with a series of boundaries.

Dhawan, however, could have been level before he had even faced a ball on his Test debut. The first delivery of India's innings slipped from Mitchell Starc's hand and fell on the stumps, with the debutant out of his field at the non-striker's end.

The Australians did not appeal and the flamboyant Dhawan took full advantage by setting the record for the fastest century by a Test debutant.

At the height of his career, the Delhi fighter was a sight to behold, with his wide striking range and ability to deliver powerful blows.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan with his son Zorawar. Photo: Kind regards Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Dhawan did not forget to thank the people who helped him become the player he was, by forming an excellent partnership with Rohit Sharma at the top of the Indian batting order.

“I always had one goal in mind, which was to play for India, and I achieved that because of a lot of people. First of all my family, my childhood coach Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma, under their guidance I learnt cricket.

“Then my whole team, who I played with for years, got a new family, fame and everyone's love and support.”

“I just tell myself this, don't be sad that you are not playing for your country anymore, but always be happy that you played for your country. And it's the biggest achievement for me that I played,” Dhawan added in the video.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan amassed over 6000 runs in the IPL. Photo: BCCI

He is a true IPL legend, having played in 222 matches and scored 6769 runs, including double hundreds and 51 half-centuries.

His 768 fours in the tournament are the most ever by a batsman and he is also the first to score two consecutive hundreds in the tournament.

He was part of the title winning Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the 2016 season. He also played for Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab. Of these teams, he captained Delhi and Punjab at different stages of his career.

He played for Punjab this season, but played in only five matches due to fitness problems.