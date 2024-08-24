Former Red Wings masseur Mnatsakanov dies at age 71





Sergei Mnatsakanov may not have aroused the same level of public emotion as Detroit Red Wings Defender Vladimir Konstantinov has done that over the years, but he has faced the same challenges. Red Wings team masseur Mnatsakanov, like Konstantinov, suffered debilitating brain injuries from a limousine crash less than a week after Detroit's 1997 Stanley Cup win. Mnatsakanov was also paralyzed from the waist down. The players were returning from a team golf outing, their final get-together after the cup win before going their separate ways for the offseason. Red Wings defenseman Vyacheslav Fetisov also suffered less serious injuries in the crash. I was saddened to learn that my friend and former teammate Sergei Mnatsakanov passed away at his home in Florida. “Natsa” was an amazing massage therapist, a great asset to the team and an even better person. He called me 'moy shef' (my leader), but I was the one who looked up to him. — John C. Wharton IV (@johnnywharton) August 23, 2024 Former Red Wings forward Slava Kozlov told rg.com that Mnatsakanov died of cancer on Friday in Boca Raton, Florida. He was 71. He had lived in Florida for the past few years after moving from the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe. Daily struggle for Mnatsakanov after accident In a 2004 interview with the Windsor Star, Artem Mnatsakanov, who was 13 when his father was injured, recounted what his father's daily life was like after the accident on June 13, 1997. “He was like a reborn little baby,” Artem Mnatsakanov explained. “My mother [Yelena] had to teach him to read again. She basically had to teach him everything again. “His short-term memory is gone. He has a very good memory from 10 years ago, but he can't remember what happened 20 minutes ago. “Every day my mother and I have him write down his address, where we live, what he does, so he can get back into his head.” Sergei Mnatsakanov was a masseur for the Red Wings from 1993 to 1997. “I am saddened to learn that my friend and former teammate, Sergei Mnatsakanov, has passed away at his home in Florida,” former Red Wings coach John Wharton posted on X, the social media site once known as Twitter. “'Natsa' was an amazing massage therapist, a great team player and an even better person.”

