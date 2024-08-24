Indiana high school football scores, results for week 1





Welcome to Week 1 of the Indiana high school football season! Tonight marks the beginning of a journey that will culminate with the crowning of six state champions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thanksgiving weekend. This week's hottest games are: Cathedral at Ben Davis; Westfield at Center Grove; Hamilton Southeastern at Fort Wayne Carroll; Warren Central at Fort Wayne Snider and Bishop Chatard at Brebeuf Jesuit. Kyle Neddenriep is your best follower for Indiana high school football, and Clark Wade has the best video out there. Refresh the page for the latest score updates. Live updates:Week 1 Updates, Highlights of Central Indiana's Best Games All IHSAA competitions from the Indy region at a glance:Indiana High School Football Predictions Week 1 Ouch:Bud Wright, the state's all-time winningest coach, will miss a game for the first time in 60 years Growth sport:Flag football is coming to the Olympics. Could girls flag football be the next IHSAA sport? Indiana high school football week 1 scores Alexandria 41, Wes-Del 12 Batesville 21, Triton Central 14 Bishop Chatard 58, Brebeuf Jesuit 35 Bloomington South 27, Columbus East 6 Bluffton 39, Fort Wayne Blackhawk 6 Brown County 30, Owen Valley 21 Brownsburg 45, Fort Wayne Dwenger 13 Brownstown Central 54, Corydon Central 20 Calumet 36, Osceola Grace 13 Cardinal Ritter 36, Tech 0 Karmel 34, Farm 10 Carroll (Flora) 55, Caston 6 Waterfall 21, Indian Creek 18 Castle 14, Evansville North 11 Cathedral 24, Ben Davis 6 Center 54, Cambridge City Lincoln 0 Chesterton 27, Hobart 9 Clinton Central 41, Frankfort 22 Columbia City 42, Churubusco 0 Columbus North 41, Decatur Central 15 Eendracht 13, Elkhart 12 Connersville 26, Richmond 20 Covington 25, Tri-County 20 Crawfordsville 14, Parke Heritage 6 Crown Point 44, Lowell 7 Culver 42, Attica 0 Culver Academy 36, South Bend Adams 14 DeKalb 37, Angola 21 Delphi 41, Benton Central 6 Delta 28, Muncie Central 7 East Central 24, Lawrenceburg 3 East-Edel 42, Bremen 6 Eastern Hancock 63, Frankton 49 East (Pekin) 21, West Washington 6 Eastside 25, Woodlan 11 Edgewood 41, Mitchell 6 Elwood 47, South Wells 6 Evansville Mater Dei 45, Evansville Central 7 Evansville Monument 37, Jasper 6 Evansville Reitz 49, Evansville Harrison 27 Fairfield 55, Goshen 17 Faith Christian 25, Irvington Prep 6 Fishers 49, North Central (Indianapolis) 35 Bospark 21, Princeton 6 Fort Wayne Concordia 20, Scecina 14 Fort Wayne North 32, Northridge 20 Fort Wayne Northrop 53, New Haven 48 Fort Wayne Wayne 40, Crispus Attacks 34, OT Franklin 47, New Albany 6 Franklin Central 45, Perry Meridian 14 Franklin County 41, New Castle 14 Border 36, Clinton Prairie 26 Garrett 20, Adams Central 7 Gary West 38, Washington (Indianapolis) 0 Gibson South 21, Danville 14 Greenfield-Central 50, Beech Grove 8 Griffith 56, Hoogland 0 Guerin Catholic 36, McCutcheon 17 Hamilton Southeast 45, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 21 Hammond Central 28, South Bend Washington 24 Central Hannover 41, Wheeler 21 Harrison (West Lafayette) 30, West Lafayette 22 Heritage 46, Bellmont 7 Heritage Christian 55, Covenant Christian 12 Heritage Hills 43, Southridge 14 Huntington North 38, Eastbrook 21 Jay County 49, Blackford 0 John Glenn 27, Boone Grove 17 Kankakee Valley 23, Rensselaer Central 0 Ridderstown 24, Hagerstown 20 Lafayette Central Catholic 55, Seeger 6 Lafayette Jeff 41, Avon 28 Central Lake 38, Munster 0 Lakeland 21, South Bend St. Joseph 20 Lawrence North 33, Lawrence Central 26 Revers 29, Hamilton Heights 20 Lebanon 48, Pendleton Heights 40 Lion 20, Fort Wayne Luers 17 Logansport 49, Peru 7 Louisville St. Xavier (Ky.) 56, Floyd Central 14 Luthers 41, Christelhuis 14 Maconaquah 34, Zuidhout 7 Madison 20, Scottsburg 14 Madison Grant 40, Tri-Central 7 Marion 27, Fort Wayne South 21, OT Marion Local (Ohio) 45, Linton 6 Martinsville 50, Bedford North Lawrence 7 Merrillville 27, Andrean 0 Milan 42, Rushville 26 Mishawaka 41, Mishawaka Marian 24 Mississippi 35, Norwell 0 Monroe Central 19, Winchester 16 Monrovia 35, Greencastle 21 Mooresville 30, Bloomington North 27 Mount Vernon (Posey) 35, North Posey 28 New Palestine 35, Kokomo 14 New Prairie 33, LaPorte 14 Noblesville 43, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 24 North Decatur 48, South Decatur 6 Northeast 80, Union County 0 North Judson 42, Knox 21 North Miami 35, Northfield 7 North Putnam 52, North Montgomery 20 North Vermillion 41, North Central (Farmersburg) 0 North View 34, Terre Haute North 20 North West 19, Manchester 14 NoordWood 34, Jimtown 12 30 Oak Hill, East (Greentown) 15 Paoli 14, Boonville 7 Park Tudor 44, Greenwood Christian 27 Penn 49, Valparaiso 42 Pike 31, Zionsville 20 Pike Central 35, Clarksville 0 Pioneer 42, Lewis Cass 14 Plainfield 31, Terre Haute South 27 Plymouth 53, Twin Lakes 20 Portage 41, Hammond Morton 17 Prairie Heights 56, Whitko 14 Providence 13, Christian Academy (Tennessee) 2 River Forest 35, East Chicago Central 0 34 Riverton Parke, 33 Cloverdale Rochester 42, Wabash 0 Roncalli 37, Zuidpoort 13 Salem 22, North Harrison 12 Shelbyville 36, Greensburg 14 Seymour 23, Groenhout 20 Shenandoah 25, Fremont 0 Shortridge 26, Purdue Poly Englewood 18 Silver Creek 41, Charlestown 26 South Bend Riley 35, Hammond Noll 0 South Central (Union Mills) 48, Bowman Academy 14 South Dearborn 42, Jennings County 14 Zuidmont 42, Fontein Centraal 14 South Newton 20, Lake Station 14 South Putnam 28, Speedway 20 South Spencer 40, Tecumseh 7 South Vermillion 49, West Vigo 0 Springs Valley 45, East Greene 0 Sullivan 48, North Knox 6 Switzerland County 39, Crawford County 0 Taylor 14, North White 8 Tell City 42, Perry Central 0 Tindley 32, Edinburgh 18 Tipton 27, South Adams 20 Tippecanoe Valley 44, Wawasee 0 Triangle 36, Union City 18 Triton 27, LaVille 6 Three-West 43, West 7 Vincennes Lincoln 46, Evansville Bosse 8 Warren Central 15, Fort Wayne Snider 0 Warsaw 20, Michigan City 7 Washington 49, North Daviess 28 West Boone 35, Sheridan 14 Westfield 34, Centrum Grove 28 West Noble 55, Central Noble 7 Whiting 63, North Newton 0 Whiteland 27, Jeffersonville 13 Winamac 24, West-Central 16 Yorktown 41, Anderson 2

