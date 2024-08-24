Sports
Indiana high school football scores, results for week 1
Welcome to Week 1 of the Indiana high school football season! Tonight marks the beginning of a journey that will culminate with the crowning of six state champions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thanksgiving weekend.
This week's hottest games are: Cathedral at Ben Davis; Westfield at Center Grove; Hamilton Southeastern at Fort Wayne Carroll; Warren Central at Fort Wayne Snider and Bishop Chatard at Brebeuf Jesuit.
Kyle Neddenriep is your best follower for Indiana high school football, and Clark Wade has the best video out there. Refresh the page for the latest score updates.
Live updates:Week 1 Updates, Highlights of Central Indiana's Best Games
All IHSAA competitions from the Indy region at a glance:Indiana High School Football Predictions Week 1
Ouch:Bud Wright, the state's all-time winningest coach, will miss a game for the first time in 60 years
Growth sport:Flag football is coming to the Olympics. Could girls flag football be the next IHSAA sport?
Indiana high school football week 1 scores
Alexandria 41, Wes-Del 12
Batesville 21, Triton Central 14
Bishop Chatard 58, Brebeuf Jesuit 35
Bloomington South 27, Columbus East 6
Bluffton 39, Fort Wayne Blackhawk 6
Brown County 30, Owen Valley 21
Brownsburg 45, Fort Wayne Dwenger 13
Brownstown Central 54, Corydon Central 20
Calumet 36, Osceola Grace 13
Cardinal Ritter 36, Tech 0
Karmel 34, Farm 10
Carroll (Flora) 55, Caston 6
Waterfall 21, Indian Creek 18
Castle 14, Evansville North 11
Cathedral 24, Ben Davis 6
Center 54, Cambridge City Lincoln 0
Chesterton 27, Hobart 9
Clinton Central 41, Frankfort 22
Columbia City 42, Churubusco 0
Columbus North 41, Decatur Central 15
Eendracht 13, Elkhart 12
Connersville 26, Richmond 20
Covington 25, Tri-County 20
Crawfordsville 14, Parke Heritage 6
Crown Point 44, Lowell 7
Culver 42, Attica 0
Culver Academy 36, South Bend Adams 14
DeKalb 37, Angola 21
Delphi 41, Benton Central 6
Delta 28, Muncie Central 7
East Central 24, Lawrenceburg 3
East-Edel 42, Bremen 6
Eastern Hancock 63, Frankton 49
East (Pekin) 21, West Washington 6
Eastside 25, Woodlan 11
Edgewood 41, Mitchell 6
Elwood 47, South Wells 6
Evansville Mater Dei 45, Evansville Central 7
Evansville Monument 37, Jasper 6
Evansville Reitz 49, Evansville Harrison 27
Fairfield 55, Goshen 17
Faith Christian 25, Irvington Prep 6
Fishers 49, North Central (Indianapolis) 35
Bospark 21, Princeton 6
Fort Wayne Concordia 20, Scecina 14
Fort Wayne North 32, Northridge 20
Fort Wayne Northrop 53, New Haven 48
Fort Wayne Wayne 40, Crispus Attacks 34, OT
Franklin 47, New Albany 6
Franklin Central 45, Perry Meridian 14
Franklin County 41, New Castle 14
Border 36, Clinton Prairie 26
Garrett 20, Adams Central 7
Gary West 38, Washington (Indianapolis) 0
Gibson South 21, Danville 14
Greenfield-Central 50, Beech Grove 8
Griffith 56, Hoogland 0
Guerin Catholic 36, McCutcheon 17
Hamilton Southeast 45, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 21
Hammond Central 28, South Bend Washington 24
Central Hannover 41, Wheeler 21
Harrison (West Lafayette) 30, West Lafayette 22
Heritage 46, Bellmont 7
Heritage Christian 55, Covenant Christian 12
Heritage Hills 43, Southridge 14
Huntington North 38, Eastbrook 21
Jay County 49, Blackford 0
John Glenn 27, Boone Grove 17
Kankakee Valley 23, Rensselaer Central 0
Ridderstown 24, Hagerstown 20
Lafayette Central Catholic 55, Seeger 6
Lafayette Jeff 41, Avon 28
Central Lake 38, Munster 0
Lakeland 21, South Bend St. Joseph 20
Lawrence North 33, Lawrence Central 26
Revers 29, Hamilton Heights 20
Lebanon 48, Pendleton Heights 40
Lion 20, Fort Wayne Luers 17
Logansport 49, Peru 7
Louisville St. Xavier (Ky.) 56, Floyd Central 14
Luthers 41, Christelhuis 14
Maconaquah 34, Zuidhout 7
Madison 20, Scottsburg 14
Madison Grant 40, Tri-Central 7
Marion 27, Fort Wayne South 21, OT
Marion Local (Ohio) 45, Linton 6
Martinsville 50, Bedford North Lawrence 7
Merrillville 27, Andrean 0
Milan 42, Rushville 26
Mishawaka 41, Mishawaka Marian 24
Mississippi 35, Norwell 0
Monroe Central 19, Winchester 16
Monrovia 35, Greencastle 21
Mooresville 30, Bloomington North 27
Mount Vernon (Posey) 35, North Posey 28
New Palestine 35, Kokomo 14
New Prairie 33, LaPorte 14
Noblesville 43, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 24
North Decatur 48, South Decatur 6
Northeast 80, Union County 0
North Judson 42, Knox 21
North Miami 35, Northfield 7
North Putnam 52, North Montgomery 20
North Vermillion 41, North Central (Farmersburg) 0
North View 34, Terre Haute North 20
North West 19, Manchester 14
NoordWood 34, Jimtown 12
30 Oak Hill, East (Greentown) 15
Paoli 14, Boonville 7
Park Tudor 44, Greenwood Christian 27
Penn 49, Valparaiso 42
Pike 31, Zionsville 20
Pike Central 35, Clarksville 0
Pioneer 42, Lewis Cass 14
Plainfield 31, Terre Haute South 27
Plymouth 53, Twin Lakes 20
Portage 41, Hammond Morton 17
Prairie Heights 56, Whitko 14
Providence 13, Christian Academy (Tennessee) 2
River Forest 35, East Chicago Central 0
34 Riverton Parke, 33 Cloverdale
Rochester 42, Wabash 0
Roncalli 37, Zuidpoort 13
Salem 22, North Harrison 12
Shelbyville 36, Greensburg 14
Seymour 23, Groenhout 20
Shenandoah 25, Fremont 0
Shortridge 26, Purdue Poly Englewood 18
Silver Creek 41, Charlestown 26
South Bend Riley 35, Hammond Noll 0
South Central (Union Mills) 48, Bowman Academy 14
South Dearborn 42, Jennings County 14
Zuidmont 42, Fontein Centraal 14
South Newton 20, Lake Station 14
South Putnam 28, Speedway 20
South Spencer 40, Tecumseh 7
South Vermillion 49, West Vigo 0
Springs Valley 45, East Greene 0
Sullivan 48, North Knox 6
Switzerland County 39, Crawford County 0
Taylor 14, North White 8
Tell City 42, Perry Central 0
Tindley 32, Edinburgh 18
Tipton 27, South Adams 20
Tippecanoe Valley 44, Wawasee 0
Triangle 36, Union City 18
Triton 27, LaVille 6
Three-West 43, West 7
Vincennes Lincoln 46, Evansville Bosse 8
Warren Central 15, Fort Wayne Snider 0
Warsaw 20, Michigan City 7
Washington 49, North Daviess 28
West Boone 35, Sheridan 14
Westfield 34, Centrum Grove 28
West Noble 55, Central Noble 7
Whiting 63, North Newton 0
Whiteland 27, Jeffersonville 13
Winamac 24, West-Central 16
Yorktown 41, Anderson 2
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indystar.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/08/23/indiana-high-school-football-scores-results-for-week-1/74924400007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How international media covered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelensky | Latest News India
- Indiana high school football scores, results for week 1
- Plymouth closes parks from dusk to dawn due to EEE threat
- Nusantara: How Indonesia is moving its capital to a forest megacity
- Harris' DNC speech: What we heard and what we didn't hear
- Islamabad rally postponed to avoid unrest: Imran Khan
- Former Red Wings masseur Mnatsakanov dies at age 71
- Earthquake hits Sydney, Northern Beaches for two days in a row – Manly Observer
- What is Rail Force One, the train that PM Modi took to travel from Poland to Ukraine? | Explained
- It's a three-way race to replace Taulia Tagovailoa as Maryland Football's starting quarterback
- Rally Cancelled – Journal – DAWN.COM
- British Prime Minister tells Xi Jinping he hopes for 'frank talks'