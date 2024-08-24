Sports
Gators Ice Hockey Club Benefits from National Championship Win, Achieves Division I Status
The Florida Gators ice hockey team, which recently won the AAU College Hockey Division II National Championship and secured the SEC title, is gearing up for a historic leap.
It’s a jump to the Division I level, where competition is sure to be fierce. With their D II status in 2023, the Gators showed they could compete with the top teams on the club hockey scene.
“I just want to make sure the guys aren't afraid to make this jump,” said Matthew Brkljacic, senior defender and captain. “We've done it and we'll continue to do it in Division I, but we have to go in with the mindset that yes, we can do it and we're prepared for the games.”
Florida's success in their final season, coupled with the fact that they played together in the off-season, allowed the Gators to prepare for a new era of challenges.
Towards the middle and end of last season, I think we really gelled together, and we just had a really good run to close out the season, junior defenseman Zach Zelmanski said. We know it's going to be a much tougher season in that regard, but I think we're all prepared, we're all ready to play that tougher competition and show that we can hang with them and win.
En route to their SEC Championship win, the Gators defeated three straight Division I opponents in March: Auburn, Georgia, and finally, AAU College Hockey Division I National Champions, South Carolina, in the SEC Finals.
Success, however, has been difficult for the team, given the unique challenges it faces. For many team members, practices take place at rinks across the state, but notably not in Gainesville. The Gators club team practices and plays its games at a rink in Jacksonville, Florida.
It's tough in Florida, Zelmanski said. Our closest rink is Jacksonville, which is an hour and fifteen minutes away.
With the team's dedication, distance has no bearing on success. During the off-season, they focused on staying sharp to ensure they were well prepared for the upcoming divisional jump.
“We've been skating all summer, staying active and in shape,” sophomore winger Michael McCoy said. “We're really getting our cardio back.”
As a club team, the daily schedule for players and coaches is vastly different than other UF athletes. Many players see it as an advantage to be able to combine college life with the sport they love, McCoy said.
For players like Brkljacic and McCoy, the mission is to be the best team possible and eventually get a hockey rink on campus.
What I've been trying to do since I was president last year and this year is I'm going to prepare this team to push the boundaries and keep growing, Brkljacic said. There's competition on and off the ice, so we [are] ensuring we are competitive on all fronts so we can push the boundaries and take the team to new heights.
With the Gators’ success last season, the UF club team has gained more attention as one of the top amateur programs in the country, and has grown its off-ice following to just over 14,000 followers on Instagram. The UF running club, another well-known club team, has just over 2,000 followers.
This new recognition extends beyond social media to campus, where the team's merchandise has become incredibly popular. The UF club's hockey jerseys have become a best-seller in recent months.
It’s pretty unheard of for a club sport to see that many people wearing your merchandise, Brkljacic said. It’s a slap in the face to how fast we’re growing, and it really hits you in a soft spot when you put in that many hours.
The team's ultimate goal is to grow the sport of hockey, both at UF and in the state of Florida.
We're just trying to encourage that growth and give this sport the recognition that it deserves, Brkljacic said. The end goal for us, and what we're trying to do, is we want to grow the sport in the south, and hopefully the school recognizes us for what we've done.
