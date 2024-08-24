Sports
Tennessee Football Recruiting: CB Onis Konanabanny Commits as Volunteers Still Excited with New Promise
Tennessee remained red hot on the recruiting trail Friday afternoon with a commitment from three-star cornerback Onis KonanbannyThe No. 43 cornerback in the class of 2025 chose Tennessee over fellow finalist Florida State.
Konanbanny is the third prospect to commit to Tennessee in the past week, cementing the Vols' top 10 recruiting class in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
“It's home,” Konanbanny told 247Sports. “They've been there since Day 1. I feel at home there. I love how the coaching staff has treated me. They've treated me like a son, like one of their own children. They have genuine love for me as a person.”
The 6-foot-1 Konanbanny is still a raw soccer prospect. He was born in France and spent time in London, England, where he played youth soccer before moving to the United States in 2022. According to Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting at 247Sports, Konanbanny has a lot of growth potential. Here is his full scouting report:
Size has not been third-party verified, but personal evaluations suggest he's over 6'1″ and thick through the core. Shows explosive tendencies in the lower half while receiving snaps on both defense and offense. Comfortable as a press-man and will use his hands to divert assignments. Can anticipate and jump routes, but needs to continue to improve his technique and transitions. Highlight reel shows a player who isn't afraid to make a snap, but game tape suggests he could improve as an open field tackler. Has developed some ball skills while also playing wide receiver, but needs to improve at locating the ball in coverage. Overall, should be viewed as a green international cornerback with perennial Power Four starter upside who needs to continue to progress as he'll see some serious competition on Saturdays. Older for the class, but has a promising perennial profile and is still new to the game.
Konanbanny has already spent a lot of time with the Vols, taking an official visit in June and returning to Knoxville several times over the summer for unofficial visits.
The Vols have been a thorn in the side of recruiting lately, with a five-star tackle David Sanders Jr. promises on August 17. In addition, Faizon Brandon, the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2026, gave his promise to the Vols on August 3
