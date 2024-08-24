The Italian Renaissance in Men's Tennis

Countries can’t create tennis talent, but they can nurture it. And no national tennis association has done a better job in recent years of nurturing the development of promising young male players than the Federazione Italiana Tennis e Padel. (Padel is a doubles-like game played on an enclosed court, like squash, and is wildly popular in southern Europe.) With this year’s US Open underway, there are currently five Italians in the men’s Top Forty, a number matched only by the United States, which has a population nearly five times that of Italy. And the five Italians, who are in their early 20s, are younger than most Americans. The best of them, Italian Jannik Sinner, who just turned 23, is the world No. 1, something no Italian has accomplished before and no American has accomplished in the men’s game in more than two decades.

Traditionally, Italy was known as a country where lightweight junior players developed their game on red clay courts, learning to score points with tireless rallies and elegant slides on the beaten earth. It was a slow style of play that continued to work for Italians in the women's game into this century. The Italian women's team won four Federation Cup championships between 2006 and 2013; in 2010, Francesca Schiavone won a French Open title with a sparkling performance on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

But by then, men’s tennis was increasingly a game of strength and athleticism, of big serves and pounding forehands, of matches played on acrylic-coated concrete with points decided in breathtaking, boom-bang salvos. In 2009, the Italian Tennis Federation launched what it called the fast-court project: if Italy wanted to produce players who could reach the top of the ATP rankings, who could reach not just the business end of clay-court tournaments but also the Australian Open or the US Open, more of the country’s tennis courts would have to be hard courts. (About 90 percent of the country’s courts were clay at the time.) What followed was a boom in court-building; today there are more than 3,000 hard courts across Italy, nearly four times as many as 15 years ago.

One of the places where hard courts were installed was the Italian Federation’s high-performance centre in Tirrenia, near Pisa, where the best youngsters come to improve their game. Filippo Volandri, who was a specialist on clay courts in his day, has been head of the Tirrenia centre since 2018 and is a leading example of the federation’s efforts to build a better and deeper coaching pool and transform its coaching methods. A fast-court player has to be taken in certain ways, physically and psychologically, technically and tactically. We are trying to change the identity of our players, Volandri said. We train for modern tennis. That’s why we have players who don’t look Italian in terms of technical style.

Last year, Volandri was captain of the Italian men's Davis Cup team. The final knockout rounds were held in November in Málaga, Spain, on hard courts. The Italians excelled, defeating a tough Serbian team in a semifinal. Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic twice in one day, first in singles and then as part of a doubles team, before eliminating Australia in the final. It was Italy's first Davis Cup title in almost fifty years. Two months later, Sinner defeated Djokovic again, perhaps the greatest hardcourt player of all time, this time in a semifinal at the Australian Open, and went on to win the championship, becoming the first Italian to win a major on a surface other than clay. Earlier this month, despite a nagging hip injury, Sinner won the Cincinnati Open, the last major exhibition event before the US Open; it was his fifth title of the year, all won on fast surfaces.

Italian player Matteo Berrettini wasn’t on that Davis Cup team. He was sidelined with an ankle injury sustained at last year’s US Open, but he was in Malga to cheer on his countrymen. Now 28, Berrettini is perhaps the Italian federation’s first success story in helping develop a player with a fast-court game. His thunderous plus-one serve—a big, flat first serve that yields a weak return and a forehand winner—took him to the semifinals of the 2019 US Open and two years later to the Wimbledon final, where he lost to Djokovic.

His coach on the tour was the same coach he’d had as a teenager in Rome, Vincenzo Santopadre, who continued to coach him until last year. In addition to building hard courts and improving coaching methods, the Italian federation decentralized its training structure, supporting lightweight juniors where they lived and letting them stay with the coaches of their choice, while providing advanced guidance on everything from match statistics to physical therapy. The federation also funded the creation of numerous lower-level tournaments across Italy, where aspiring teenagers could hone their game against international competitors and potentially earn ranking points without the expense and hassle of travel.

The younger Italian players who have surpassed Berrettini in the rankings, at least for the moment—Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Arnaldi, Flavio Cobolli, Luciano Darderi and Sinner—trained in similar ways. They had also had to compete against each other from an early age, a key factor in the creation of this Italian wave. Members of an athletic cohort push each other while supporting one another: a tried-and-true formula for improvement.

There are some things, of course, good genes, luck, that no tennis federation can program for. And there are naturals. Even if the Italian federation had taken no steps to better help its young players, Sinner might have hit baseline ground strokes just as hard and just as cleanly; he might have emerged from the relentless thinning that underpins all professional sports as a rare generational talent, a potential great, regardless. But even naturals, in their formative years, benefit from a robust and encouraging environment. We have good structures in Italy, Sinner said last spring, on his way to winning the Miami Open. So yes, I think we can count ourselves very, very lucky to be Italian.