Askarov, Walman, victims of conservative hockey culture

Yaroslav Askarov and former Detroit Red Wings defender Jake Walman is San Jose Sharks for the same reason. Both committed the unforgivable sin of standing out from the crowd. They made a spectacle of themselves.

In hockey culture this is about the biggest taboo there is.

Walman did the Gritty after scoring a game-winning goal. Not once, not twice.

Three times.

Askarov bench-pressed the net after winning the shoot-out.

Every time the fans loved it. Hockey players didn't like it.

Following Askarov's trade to the Sharks on Friday, Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz candidly told a local radio station that Askarov's on-ice antics played a role in his decision to leave.

Trotz is an old-school hockey player. A lifer. His only concern is winning games. He wants players who always put the team first and have the same mindset.

Standing out from the crowd and drawing unnecessary attention to yourself is not the way to behave in hockey.

Remember the outrage when Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano first brought Michigan’s goal to the NHL? An NHL TV analyst at the time, current Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was completely confused.

“My position is, is it good for the game?” Tortorella asked on ESPN. “I'm not so sure.”

Yes. Fun. Entertainment. Pure, unadulterated individual skill.

Who wants to see that?

Third Walman Gritty ended him as a Red Wings player

When Walman scored his third Gritty, on a game-winning penalty in overtime against the Vancouver Canucks, his departure from the Red Wings was all but certain.

As he went further and talked about building an entire campaign around the grim, time began to run out to save his life in Detroit.

If there’s one thing you know about Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman, it’s that he, like Trotz, is all about winning. It’s his sole purpose, what drove him as a player, and what remains his mantra as GM.

He also hates to draw attention to himself and is not impressed by those who want to do it for themselves. In his eyes, in the hockey mentality, that is putting yourself above the team.

Think about it. Even Yzerman's Stanley Cup celebrations were subdued compared to all other Cup-winning captains in recent memory.

The fact that Walman became so obsessed with the Gritty that his defensive play deteriorated certainly didn't win him any friends on the Red Wings hockey staff.

Red Wings cancel MoJo show

Remember the MoJo Show? It was a product of the Red Wings’ social media and marketing departments. The premise was that Red Wings players Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno would perform antics and goofiness, often in cities the club visited during the season.

The show was popular with the club's fans.

Then one day it stopped. Someone cancelled the MoJo Show. The belief was always that Yzerman was that guy.

The Sharks social media team is all abuzz about Askarov bringing his act to town. I can't imagine the hockey ops people are as excited about it.

San Jose is the worst team in the NHL, and beggars can't be picky. Right now, the Sharks are willing to look the other way when it comes to the individuality of both players. That's not the same as embracing it.

Players who draw attention to themselves will still play in the NHL as long as they provide value. But they will play for many teams. Think Eddie Shack, Sean Avery, PK Subban. They all found their way into many homes during their NHL days.

That's not the only reason they moved, but it certainly played a role.

Askarov is already on his second NHL team and Walman on his third. Chances are this won't be the last stop for either of them.