The recreational hockey model is moving to the playing hockey model





RED DEER – Team Alberta tries out for the National Aboriginal Hockey Championship 2025 (NAHC) will take place at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer, August 8-11. Athletes will gather in Red Deer to compete for a spot on the roster, with both male and female camps featuring on-ice sessions including small area games, practices and games. On August 10th at 2pm, the Top 40 list for the male team was released. At 3:15pm, the Top 33 list for the female team was released. TOP 40 MEN / TOP 33 WOMEN / CAMP SCHEDULE > Hockey Alberta, in partnership with the Indigenous Sports Council – Albertawill send a U18 men's and U18 women's team to the 2025 tournament, scheduled for May 4-11 in Kamloops, British Columbia on the traditional territory of the Tk'emlúps of Secwépemc. Team Alberta U18 Women won silver at last year's event in Grande Prairie, while the U18 Men's team won the seeding match 10-2 over Team Eastern Door & North. NAHC was founded in 2002 by the Aboriginal Sports Circleto serve as the premier competition for young Aboriginal hockey players in Canada. The annual event provides a forum for elite U18-aged Indigenous male and female youth and draws participation from First Nations, Métis and Inuit athletes from all 13 provinces and territories. This annual event helps foster cultural unity and pride in celebrating Indigenous athletes and sport. Coaching staff announced for 2025 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships RED DEER – The coaching staff has been named for Team Alberta Male and Female that will compete in the 2025 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships. Team Alberta Female is led by head coach Richard Demery (Edmonton) who served as an assistant coach for the men's team last year. He is entering his ninth year as coach, all of which have been at the U15 AA through U18 AA level. Kendra Rosychuk (Calgary) returns to the team as assistant coach to Chelsea Gauchier (Edmonton) to complete the group. Kevin Hasselberg (Dutch) has been named head coach of Team Alberta Male. Hasselberg is the current head coach and general manager of the Drumheller Dragons and has over 20 years of coaching experience. He has also been involved in Hockey Alberta's development programs, having competed in the Alberta Cup and Prospects Cup tournaments. Damien Kulynuch (Calgary) returns for a second year as an assistant coach, along with Dallas Hines (Marwayne) who is gaining his first experience in the Team Alberta program. Position Name Place of birth Team Alberta Female Coaching Staff Head coach Richard Demery Edmonton Assistant coach Kendra Rosychuk Calgary Assistant coach Chelsea Gauchier Edmonton Team Alberta Male Coaching Staff Head coach Kevin Hasselberg Dutch Assistant coach Damien Kulynuch Calgary Assistant coach Dallas Hines Marwayne

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hockeyalberta.ca/news/082024/recreational-hockey-model-transitions-play-hockey-model-2008/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos