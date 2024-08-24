Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi clash in high-stakes match; Manav Thakkar's U Mumba takes on Jaipur Patriots





Sharath vs Sathiyan headlines the match between Chennai and Dabang Delhi. Two home favourites, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, will lead their teams, Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi TTC, in a thrilling IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Later in the day, Manav Thakkar-led U Mumba TT will take on Season 5 debutants Jaipur Patriots in the second match of the season. The franchise-based league is being promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). All the exciting matches will be televised on Sports18 Khel on TV and streamed live on JioCinema in India and Facebook Live outside India. Tickets can be purchased online through BookMyShow and offline at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium ticket office at Gate No. 1. Also Read: Ultimate Table Tennis Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details Both Sharath and Sathiyan hail from Chennai and, having competed at the Olympics and won multiple medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games, are regarded as two of the best paddlers the country has produced. Their clash will be the highlight of the tie between Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi TTC, but it will not be the only one. Both teams have great young players, talented national and international stars, and there are plenty of exciting matches waiting for the audience, both inside and outside the stadium, which they can watch from the comfort of their own home. In the second match of the double header day, Manav will lead U Mumba TT against debuting Jaipur Patriots, who will be looking to quickly correct their course after an opening day defeat to reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers. IndianOil UTT’s first-ever South Korean paddler Cho Seung-min shone in his team defeat to the reigning champions; his potential clash with the great Quadri Aruna will be one of the highlights of the match. Meanwhile, Manav’s return to the table, given his position in Indian table tennis, is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. The first match of the day will take place at 5:00 PM local time, while the second match will start at 7:30 PM. Ploughing Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC Lions of Chennai: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sakura Mori (Japan), Jules Rolland (France), Poymantee Baisya, Mouma Das, Abhinandh PB Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Orawan Paranang (Thailand), Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko (Austria), Yashansh Malik, Lakshita Narang Mumbai TT vs Jaipur Lions In HomeTT: Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria), Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Maria Xiao (Spain) Jaipur Patriots: Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja, Moumita Dutta, Nithyashree Mani For more updates, follow Khel Now on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram; download the Khel Now Android app or iOS app and join our community on WhatsApp & Telegram

