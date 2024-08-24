TSSAA Football Scores for Tennessee High School Football Week 1 in Memphis





The Tennessee high school football season has begun. Here are the scores from the opening week of the 2024 TSSAA soccer season, as the final round of games takes place Friday night. BARTLETT'S STRONG OPENING DAY:Mississippi State football player Geron Johnson rushes for 338 yards and 5 TDs as Bartlett crushes MUS TOP PERFORMANCE:These are the best players on the Memphis high school football team in Week 1 of the 2024 season TSSAA Football Scores: Week 1 Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard West Tennessee Adamsville 40, Fayette Academy 21 Arlington 19, Memphis Overton 6 Bartlett 41, MUS 17 Bolivar Central 21, Fayette-Ware 14 Bolton 37, Trezevant 0 Chester Co. 14, Trinity Christian 10 Christian Brothers 41, White Station 0 (Thu) Collierville 20, Rivierzijde 10 Cordova 32, Sheffield 14 Covington 35, Munford 0 (Thu) Craigmont 16, Frederick Douglass 0 Crockett Co. 36, Jackson Northside 34 Paint Co. 47, Dyersburg 16 Fairley 62, St. George's 0 Germantown 50, Raleigh Egypt 0 Gleason 34, Fulton County, KY 28 Halls 30, Tipton-Rosemark 6 Hamilton 40, Booker T. Washington 0 Harding Academy 19, Kingsbury 14 Haywood 44, Pure Youth Academy 14 Henry Co. 49, Brighton 13 Hollow Rock-Bruceton 49, Stewart Co. 13 Houston 45, Briarcrest 3 Jackson Central-Merry 54, Liberty Magnet 0 Jackson Christian 28, Northpoint Christian 26 Jackson Southside 16, Ripley 11 Kirby 36, Manassas 0 Lake Co. 30, Obion Co. 22 Lakeland Prep 38, Hillcrest 0 Lausanne 35, MAAS 6 Lexington 48, Scotts Hill 0 McKenzie 38, Huntingdon 35 McNairy Central 58, Humboldt 20 Memphis Company 46, Hardin Co. 35 Memphis Middle College 30, Oakhaven 0 Milan 34, South Gibson 28 (Thu) Millington 36, St Benedict 9 South Fulton 40, Ballard Memorial, KY 22 Southwind 69, Ridgeway 0 USJ 49, Peabody 20 38 West Carroll, Gibson Co. 14 Westview 64, Dresden 0 (Thu) Melrose at Memphis East (Sat) Mitchell at Westwood (Sat) Memphis Central at Whitehaven (Sat) East Tennessee Anderson Co. 28, Powell 25 (Thu) Bledsoe Co. 23, Sequatchie Co. 13 Boyd Buchanan 26, Chattanooga Prep 7 Chattanooga Central 40, Ooltewah 12 Chattanooga Grace 20, Lookout Valley 7 Cherokee 35, Cocke Co. 28 Chuckey-Doak 71, Unaka 46 Cleveland 36, Clinton 13 Coalfield 60, Wartburg Central 7 (Thu) Cosby 37, Cumberland Gap 7 David Crockett 20, South Greene 13 Dobyn Bennett 27, Farragut 20 East Hamilton 39, Hixson 15 Gatlinburg Pittman 48, Seymour 15 Gibbs 37, Union Co. 8 Grainger 21, Claiborne 7 Greeneville 54, Tennessee High 7 Happy Valley 19, Cloudland 0 Harriman 33, Kingston 28 Jefferson Co. 34, 31 Oak Ridge Johnson Co. 53, Sullivan East 7 Karns 29, Hardin Valley 14 Knoxville Catholic 50, Lakeway Christian 13 Knoxville Central 31, Knoxville Fulton 12 Knoxville Grace 63, King's Academy 7 Knoxville Halls 41, Campbell Co. 0 Loudon 42, Groenrug 6 Lynnkamp, ​​​​KY 20, Jellico 14 Marion Co. 40, East Ridge 0 Maryville 51, Heritage 0 McCallie 41, Chattanooga Christian 3 McMinn Co. 16, Bradley Central 13 (Thu) Middenweg 33, Sale Creek 13 Morristown East 26, Morristown West 14 Berg Bethel Christian, GA 33, Providence Academy 0 Oliver Springs 27, South Pittsburgh 7 Oneida 28, Rockwood 7 Pigeon Forge 20, Hampton 14 Polk Co. 46, Copper Basin 0 Ravenwood 27, Alcoa 17 Red Bank 24, Tyner 8 Science Hill 35, Elizabethton 14 Sevier Co. 49, Knoxville Carter 13 Signalberg 45, McMinn Central 29 Soddy Daisy 49, Rhea Co. 42 South Doyle 49, Lenoir City 42 Sweetwater 42, Sequoyah 26 Tellico Plains 22, Eagleton 14 Unicoi Co. 34, Northview Academy 21 Walker Valley 54, Notre Dame 28 West Greene 32, North Greene 16 West Ridge 47, Volunteer 6 William Blount 36, Austin East 12 Rabun Gap, GA at Baylor (sun) Knoxville West at Bearden (Sat) Brainerd at Howard (Sat) Middle Tennessee Antioch 34, Lebanon 22 Beech 38, Station Kamp 17 BGA 68, Knoxville Webb 41 Brentwood 24, Blackman 14 Camden 44, Waverly 0 Clarksville 34, Montgomery Central 3 Clay Co. 42, York Institute 30 Coffee Co. 49, Franklin Co. 0 Columbia Academy 42, MTCS 20 Cookeville 35, stone monument 12 Creekwood 28, Dickson Co. 14 Cumberland Co. 38, Scott 14 DCA 56, Ezell-Harding 6 De Kalb Co. 28, Warren Co. 14 East Hickman 41, Fairview 35 East Nashville 39, JPII 31 East Robertson 30, Liberty Creek 0 ECS 35, Goodpasture 17 Ensworth 41, Tennessee Heat 6 Father Ryan 49, Nashville Overton 7 First Academy, FL 28, Lipscomb Academy 23 (Thu) Forest 40, Watertown 34 FRA 44, Kenwood 13 Franklin 22, Centennial Anniversary 21 Friendship Christian 46, Clarksville Academy 7 Gordonsville 20, Smith Co. 6 Green Hill 41, Clarksville Northeast 7 Greenfield 14, Perry Co. 10 Hendersonville 19, Gallatin 16 Houston Co. 41, Hickman Co. 8 Jagerslaan 34, Maplewood 3 Jackson Co. 28, Clinton Co., KY 14 James Lawson 27, Cheatham Co. 22 KIPP Memphis 28, Robertson Innovation 21 Kirkwood 41, Plane Tree 6 Lewis Co. 64, Community 6 Lincoln Co. 42, Richland 14 Livingston Academy 37, Trousdale Co. 6 Loretto 35, Collinwood 0 Marshall Co. 25, Columbia 22 MBA 20, Pearl Cohn 18 McEwen 27, Jo Byrns 26 Monterey 21, Cannon Co. 7 Moore Co. 33, Cascade 7 Mount Juliet 50, Cane Ridge 0 Mt. Juliet Christian 31, RePublic 12 (Thu) Berg Pleasant 37, Wayne Co. 6 Nashville Christian 33, Davidson Academy 17 Nolensville 24, Rockvale 21 Oakdale 46, Pickett Co. 6 Oakland 35, Independence 0 Page 28, Giles Co. 0 Portland 21, White House 20 (Thu) Providence Christian 14, Eagleville 6 (Thu) Red boiling springs 53, sunny 0 Riverdale 24, Smyrna 14 Rossview 22, Wilson Central 14 Shelbyville 34, Siegel 22 (Thu) Springfield 34, Greenbrier 0 Stewarts Creek 33, Tullahoma 21 Stratford 48, Glencliff 6 Summertown 14, Lawrence Co. 0 Top 28, Spring Hill 16 Bovenman 48, Fayetteville 6 Webb School 56, Cornersville 6 West Creek 13, LaVergne 8 White Co. 42, Silverdale 16 White House Heritage 41, Harpeth 25 White Creek 50, Wooddale 34 Whitwell 27, Huntland 0 Brentwood Academy at CPA (Sat) Westmoreland at Macon Co. (Sat) Hillsboro at McGavock Outside the state Clarksville Northwest 35, Fort Campbell, KY 16 Erwin, NC 56, Daniel Boone 0 Our Lady of Providence, IN 13, CAK 2 Union City 35, Murray, KY 28

