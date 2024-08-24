Reading appoint Todd Williams as head of men's hockey performance





Australian Todd Williams has been appointed as the new head of Reading HC's men's team. Williams, a Hockey Paper columnist, is a former Australian international who came to England in 1998 to play for Southgate and has been tasked with taking Reading back to the Premier Division. His extensive coaching experience includes Hampstead and Westminster HC as well as Surbiton HC, whom he led to an HA Cup victory and their first appearance in the EHL. A TV commentator for EuroHockey events, Williams also coached Slough, with whom he won the Womens Premier League title and a silver medal at the European Cup Winners Club Competition. Speaking about the appointment, Williams said: The very first Premier League team I played against after arriving from Australia was Reading. With the likes of Jon Wyatt, Rob Todd, Simon Mason and Mark Pearn, they were the first generation of teams to enjoy success in the 2000s. “From that first game, it has always been clear to me how much pride the Reading players take in their shirts and that is no different to the current young group. In what is truly the start of a new era, I am really looking forward to working with them to build the platform for the next successful generation of the club.” Tim Hunt, Chairman of Reading Hockey Club, said: “I couldn’t be more delighted that Todd has agreed to join Reading as Head of Mens Performance. His coaching credentials speak for themselves and having met him, I know he is exactly the right person to lead the Mens programme. At international level, Williams has worked with several teams as a technical coach and was assistant coach for the Irish men at the 2013 European Championships in Belgium. He is also an FIH Coach Educator and is currently Director of Hockey at Abingdon School. Williams will get straight to work with the squad at Reading as they begin pre-season training and prepare for a full season in the EH Division 1 South. In the meantime, Tom Millington has been announced as assistant coach for the Mens 1s men. Millington has been coaching goalkeepers at all levels for ten years and specializes in developing performance-oriented athletes.

