Sports
Tennis player No. 1 Jannik Sinner breaks silence on avoiding suspension despite failed doping tests
World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner said on Friday he was relieved to have avoided a doping ban after twice testing positive for a banned substance, even though “in my head I know I have done nothing wrong”. The 23-year-old Italian spoke out for the first time publicly since the International Tennis Integrity Agency cleared him of wrongdoing this week. He accepted his explanation that the drug entered his system when his physiotherapist used a spray containing the drug to treat a cut and then gave the player massages and sports therapy.
Sinner tested positive for low levels of the banned anabolic substance clostebol in March – once at the Indian Wells Masters and again in an out-of-competition test eight days later.
Sinner lost his results, prize money and the 400 ranking points he had collected at Indian Wells, but the ITIA confirmed this week that an independent tribunal had ruled that he bore “no fault or negligence” for the breaches.
Sinner called the months-long process a nerve-wracking experience and rejected suggestions that he received special treatment because of his high rank.
“No, every player who tests positive has to go through the same process,” Sinner said during a press conference at the US Open, which starts Monday.
“There is no quick fix, there is no other treatment, it is all the same process.”
He said he could continue playing, without a lengthy provisional suspension, because his team immediately determined that physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi had used a spray containing the drug to treat a cut on his finger.
He had received the spray from Sinners trainer Umberto Ferrara.
Sinner confirmed that he had cut ties with both men because he had lost trust in them.
“I want to start off by saying they've been a huge part of my career,” he said. “We worked together for two years. We did an incredible job, had a lot of success and then had a great team behind me.
“These mistakes now make me less confident about continuing.
“All I need now is some fresh air. You know, I've been struggling a lot these last few months. Now I'm waiting for the results, and now I just need some fresh air.”
Sinner said he could understand the frustration of players who had to endure lengthy provisional suspensions before their doping cases were resolved.
“But maybe the reason they were suspended is because they didn't know exactly where it came from, they didn't know what substance, but the main reason is where it came from and how it got into his own body.”
He said Ferrara “knew right away it was his spray.”
“And because we knew the spray was there and we knew how it all got into my body, we went straight back to them and explained how it all happened. That was the reason I was given the opportunity to keep playing.”
He was suspended for several days and was not allowed to train during that period, Sinner said.
And as the investigation dragged on for months, the case began to weigh heavily on him, even though he believed he would be acquitted.
“Of course I was worried because it was the first time I was in this situation and hopefully the last time,” he said.
“I'm just glad it's finally out… It's out. It's something I've been waiting for, waiting for the results. So now it's out, and that's it.”
Not everyone thinks the issue can be resolved so easily.
Australian player Nick Kyrgios said in a post on X that the lack of a suspension was “ridiculous.”
American Frances Tiafoe, who lost to Sinner in the final in Cincinnati on Monday, the day before the results were announced, did not want to participate in the debate.
“Governing bodies are doing what they did,” Tiafoe said. “He's clearly cleared to play and that's all that matters, of course. I'm just trying to focus on the U.S. Open.”
