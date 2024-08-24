



College football is back. The 2024 season begins on Saturday, August 24 with Week 0, as No. 10 Florida State takes on Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. Games then continue with Week 1 beginning on Thursday, August 29. Below are the top 25 games for Week 0/Week 1. Rankings are from the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. College Football Scores: Top 25 Rankings, Week 0 & Week 1 Schedule All times ET. Click or tap here for a live scoreboard with statistics Saturday August 24th Thursday August 29 Friday August 30th Saturday August 31st Sunday September 1st Monday September 2nd Top 25 College Football Rankings for the Season RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD YEAR 2023 1 Georgia (46) 1532 13-1 2 State of Ohio (15) 1490 11-2 3 Oregon (1) 1403 12-2 4 Texas 1386 12-2 5 Alabama 1260 12-2 6 Be ma'am 1189 11-2 7 Our Lady 1122 10-3 8 Penn State 1060 10-3 9 Michigan 995 15-0 10 State of Florida 971 13-1 11 Missouri 927 11-2 12 Utah 887 8-5 13 LSU 804 10-3 14 Clemson 689 9-4 15 Tennessee 629 9-4 16 Oklahoma 566 10-3 17 State of Oklahoma 538 10-4 18 Kansas State 526 9-4 19 Miami (United States) 492 7-6 20 Texas A&M 292 7-6 21 Arizona 237 10-3 22 Kansas 231 9-4 23 Southern California 172 8-5 24 NC stands 171 9-4 25 Iowa 140 10-4 Other votes received:111 Louisville, 77 Virginia Tech, 47 Boise, 33 SMU, 33 Iowa, 32 Liberty, 23 Washington, 17 West Virginia, 16 Memphis, 16 Nebraska, 15 Wisconsin, 6 UTSA, 5 Tulane, 4 Appalachian, 3 Kentucky, 2 Auburn and 1Colorado. FCS Beats FBS Teams: All-Time Wins, Upset FCS (and I-AA) programs have surprised FBS (I-AA) teams time and time again over the years. Here is a list of the FCS stunners against FBS teams. READ MORE 2024 Ohio State football schedule: dates, times, TV channels, scores Here is the updated Ohio State football schedule for the 2024 season, including TV networks, times, and locations. READ MORE Notre Dame football schedule 2024: dates, times, TV channels, scores View the complete Notre Dame football schedule, including dates, times, TV information and scores, updated throughout the season. READ MORE

